MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday.
The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the hot-shooting host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home victory dating back to last season.
"We just battled, we battled our butts off, so you can't be anything but proud of that," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "We had good looks from three that I thought if we hit would have made a huge difference for us and we didn't make them tonight."
Montana had a two-game win streak snapped in falling to 4-7. The Lady Griz are 1-5 in games played away from Missoula and they'll need to figure things out in a hurry with their Big Sky Conference opener at Eastern Washington (7-3) coming up next Thursday night.
One of Montana's best sequences came early. After spotting Gonzaga (12-2) a 15-6 lead, the Lady Griz responded with an 8-0 run spearheaded by Sammy Fatkin with two close-range buckets.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the collegeinsider.com mid-major poll, pulled to a 23-18 lead by the end of the first frame. Brynna Maxwell scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting for the hosts. She was 2 for 3 from 3-point range in the opening frame.
Gonzaga used a 12-0 run to build a 36-20 lead with just under 6 minutes left in the half. Montana responded with another strong sequence on both ends, battling back to within six by halftime, 38-32. Maxwell, a 6-foot grad student from Gig Harbor, Washington, totaled 18 points in the first half, hitting 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range and 6 of 10 overall. Carmen Gfeller had 10 points and Fatkin and Libby Stump nine for Montana.
Gfeller hit a triple to cut her team's deficit to 38-35 at the start of the third period, but Gonzaga responded with a 4-0 run. Montana answered with a five-point burst on a 3-pointer by Gfeller and a deuce by Fatkin. The Bulldogs called timeout and answered with a 14-4 run to close out the period, taking a 58-48 lead into the final frame.
Fatkin and Mack Konig hit 3-pointers to cut Montana's deficit to 60-54 early in the final frame. Yvonne Ejim answered with two buckets for the hosts and they cruised to their fifth-straight win behind a 12-7 edge in fastbreak points.
Gfeller led the Lady Griz with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting and eight rebounds. Fatkin added 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting and Stump chipped in with 14. Maxwell scored a game-high 23 points for the Zags, hitting 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. She played 31 minutes while Gfeller and Fatkin played almost the entire contest.
Montana shot 39 percent from the floor (27 for 69) and 26 percent from 3-point range (7 for 27). Gonzaga shot 51 percent overall (31 for 61) and 50 percent from deep (12 for 24) and won the battle of the boards, 39-36.
"As far as effort, our kids are starting to get it," Holsinger said. "We have so many freshmen and sophomores playing out there. They're starting to understand what it takes ... The future is going to be awesome."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.