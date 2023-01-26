MISSOULA — Switching up the starting lineup seemed to do the Montana women's basketball team a lot of good Thursday night against Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State.
The Lady Griz were exceptionally good early and late in stunning the Hornets, 81-77, in front of 2,292 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Montana snapped a two-game skid in improving to 5-4 in league play and 9-11 overall.
"I'm so proud of our kids and these fans man. They got going and they were loud and amazing," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "Our kids, they never gave up. Their resiliency was fantastic."
Freshman Mack Konig led a balanced Montana attack with 21 points. Dani Bartsch of Helena added 13. Konig and Bartsch were the new additions to the starting lineup, with Holsinger opting to bring Keeli Burton-Oliver and Haley Huard off the bench for the first time in a long time.
Carmen Gfeller added 12 points, Gina Marxen 11 and Libby Stump 10. Konig led the Lady Griz in assists with six and Bartsch grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Sacramento State, who lost for just the second time in eight league games and fell into second place behind Montana State (7-2, 14-7), led by 19 points with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. But the Hornets (15-4) couldn't hold on.
Montana cut its deficit to 63-54 by the end of the period and kept whittling away in the fourth quarter, even after senior leader Carmen Gfeller fouled out with 9:22 left.
"Our team show grit and perseverance completely," Bartsch said. "Without Carmen (Gfeller) even we had Sammy (Fatkin) stepping up huge on the defensive end, giving us great energy. There's no way we would have come back without her (four steals).
"... Everyone on the floor just stepped up big time and that win's not off one person. It was a whole team effort for sure. That win was needed, much."
Marxen free throws keyed the outcome. After the Hornets went up 77-75 with a minute left, Montana answered with a 3-point play by Marxen with 46.6 ticks left to give the hosts a 78-77 lead.
Montana's press defense then forced a turnover by the Hornets and, a few seconds later, the visitors threw the ball away on an inbounds pass attempt. The hosts finally capitalized on a pair of Marxen free throws with 18.7 seconds left to take an 80-77 lead. Marxen later added a free throw with 2.4 ticks left to make the score 81-77.
"We decided to start pressing a little bit and our kids made some big plays," Holsinger said. " ... (Konig) was fantastic man. She's a good player and good kid and knows how to attack. As a freshman coming into a game, I'm so proud of her ... That was pure heart and Dahlberg magic tonight."
The Lady Griz will host Portland State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in their inaugural N7 game. The N7 program is a Nike initiative, led by Sioux and Assiniboine tribal member Sam McCracken of Fort Peck, centering around Nike's commitment to inspire and enable two million Native American and Aboriginal youth in North America.
Montana will wear custom uniforms with the primary color of turquoise, which symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American cultures. The Lady Griz will also wear a logo designed by UM alum Benji Headswift, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
At least five former Lady Griz players who are Native American will be on hand Saturday and will be recognized, along with legendary former coach Robin Selvig, during the N7 game. The list includes Malia Kipp (Blackfeet), Tamara Guardipee (Blackfeet), Simarron Schildt (Blackfeet), LeAnn Montes (Chippewa Cree) and Corrie Villegas McDonald (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes).
Notes: Sac State was led in scoring by Kahlaijah Dean with 24 points ... The Hornets won the battle of the boards, 34-28, but turned the ball over 13 times to eight for Montana ... The Lady Griz finished at 50 percent shooting (28-56) and the Hornets at 47.4 percent (27-57) ... The University of Montana promoted former Lady Griz player Skyla Sisco's gofundme.com page at Thursday's game. Sisco is battling breast cancer and $109,000 has already been raised.
Photos: Lady Griz vs. Sac State women's basketball
