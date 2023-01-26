Lady Griz beat Hornets

Montana forward Dani Bartsch, a Helena native, defends a Sacramento State player Thursday night. The Lady Griz won, 81-77.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Switching up the starting lineup seemed to do the Montana women's basketball team a lot of good Thursday night against Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State.

The Lady Griz were exceptionally good early and late in stunning the Hornets, 81-77, in front of 2,292 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Montana snapped a two-game skid in improving to 5-4 in league play and 9-11 overall.

