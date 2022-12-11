Libby Stump started the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer, draining a jumper after Sammy Fatkin’s free throws and knocking down another triple after Haley Huard’s shot from beyond the arc Sunday against South Dakota.
Just like that, Montana opened the frame on a 13-0 run after trailing the Coyotes by eight points following one quarter in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Lady Griz extended that to a season-best 19-0 run and outscored the Coyotes 30-6 over that 10-minute stretch to build a 16-point halftime lead.
They scored just 46 points in the other 30 minutes, but that quarter helped carry them to a 76-60 win. They overcame the absence of Gina Marxen, foul trouble and held off a late South Dakota run to earn a victory that snapped a four-game losing streak, gave them their first road win and improved their record to 3-6, while the Coyotes lost their fifth straight to drop to 4-6.
“As pissed as I was the other night, I’m so proud today,” UM coach Brian Holsinger said during his postgame radio interview on KMPT. “This is what we expect of our program.”
The Lady Griz shot 48.3% for the game and were a blistering 68.8% (11 of 16) in the second quarter as they improved to 3-0 when scoring 70 or more points. They made 10 of their 22 3-point attempts (45.5%), one off their season high while posting their third-best percentage.
Defensively, they limited South Dakota to 16.7% (2 of 12) in the second frame and didn’t allow a field goal in the opening 6:35. They held Coyotes leading scorer Grace Larkins to 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting after she put up 10 in the first quarter. UM posted a 40-31 edge on the boards.
“This doesn’t happen by accident,” Holsinger said. “They had a different attitude, like we’re not going to let this team score like we’ve let other teams score. That’s the bottom line. That effort is what gets it done. The effort on the defensive end and the glass, that’s what this is about. We’re slowly getting there.”
Stump, a true freshman guard, came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She put up 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter after UM trailed 20-12 following the first quarter. She poured in two jumpers during a 9-4 close to the third to extend UM’s lead to 55-47 after its 42-26 halftime lead was cut to 46-43 following USD's 17-4 run.
Fatkin, who posted 15 points and a team-best five assists, scored or assisted on seven points in the second quarter and 13 points in the fourth. She and Mack Konig hit 3-pointers to open the final frame, pushing UM’s lead to 61-47 lead, an extended run of 15-4 going back to the third quarter.
Redshirt freshman forward Keeli Burton-Oliver worked the offensive glass to score eight of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter. She finished with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while playing 20 minutes due to foul trouble.
During the Coyotes’ third-quarter run, Carmen Gfeller and Burton-Oliver each went to the bench when they picked up their third fouls in the opening 2:06. They finished with four fouls apiece, while fellow forward Alex Pirog fouled out in 17 minutes. Gfeller finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes as she works her way back from injury.
“The most impressive thing other than our defense,” Holsinger said, “was the fact that we come out in the third quarter flat, just how we have, and instead of being déjà vu, it ends up flipping and we grind it out, we grind out shots on one end and we grind out defensive stops on the other end. That, to me, made me really proud because you faced adversity on the road, and to handle that in a really tough place to play is really cool.”
Konig, a true freshman guard, made her first start since Nov. 20 in place of Marxen, a junior guard who was out with a sickness, according to the radio broadcast. She finished with nine points and three assists.
Huard also scored nine points, doing so on a trio of 3-pointers. She hit two triples during the second-quarter run.
“You never learn like learning through losses,” Holsinger said. “We’ve had some tough ones. Through those, you learn, and you either quit or you become more resilient, and you figure out ways.
“Good teams find ways. We have high-character kids in that locker room. When you have high-character kids, they want to do it, there’s no quit in them. I’m just really proud to see them respond to what’s going on.”
Sophomore forward Dani Bartsch had two points and five rebounds in 19 minutes during her return to the court. She missed Thursday’s game with a separated shoulder she suffered in practice, according to the radio broadcast.
The Lady Griz will return to action Dec. 18 when they host NAIA Montana Tech. They’ll then close nonconference play Dec. 21 at Gonzaga.
“We have a long ways to go,” Holsinger said. “We can get a lot better, which is exciting. We scored 76 points and we can get much, much, much better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.