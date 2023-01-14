Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon.
Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used stingy defense and hot shooting to rally for their third straight Big Sky Conference victory, 77-68, at Reed Gym. Gfeller passed 1,000 career points in the second period and the Lady Griz snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bengals thanks to a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter.
"We're getting tougher," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "There's been a complaint from this head coach many times already about our toughness and our defense.
"In the first half we didn't do our job. But in the second half we buckled down and made it tough on them. Especially down at the end we did a good job."
Montana, who plays again Monday night at home against Eastern Washington, improved to 4-2 in league play and 8-9 overall. Idaho State fell to 3-2, 8-8.
Sammy Fatkin finished with a career-high 28 points for Montana, hitting 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 8 of 10 from the foul line. She also had five rebounds. Gfeller added 16 points and Gina Marxen 15 to go along with her team-high seven assists.
"Man I'm proud of (Fatkin)," Holsinger said. "I went to sub her here in the fourth quarter to give her a quick break and she's like, 'Keep me in the game, we're going to win this sucker.' I'm like, OK, you convinced me. I left her in and she proved to be really tough in every way.
"... Then it was super special for Carmen today. She battled. Today it was really cool that way she battled on the post on defense. I'm really proud of her."
Key to the outcome was a jaw-dropping fourth quarter for UM in front of 1,036 mostly disappointed fans. Trailing by seven after three frames, the visitors used quick buckets by Keeli Burton-Oliver, Gfeller and Marxen set the tone in the fourth.
Montana took a 61-60 lead on a Fatkin bucket with 8:02 left. She then added another big bucket on a 3-ball at 5:26 to give her team a 66-62 lead, Marxen hit two big free throws at 2:21 to make it 68-62 and Montana went into cruise control.
Idaho finished 3 for 20 shooting in a nightmarish final frame. Montana was 6 for 10 in the quarter and finished with a gaudy 16-6 edge at the foul line for the game thanks to an aggressive, attacking approach.
