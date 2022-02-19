MISSOULA — Win-starved Portland State succeeded in getting Montana's attention early Saturday, then melted when the Lady Griz turned up the heat.
The Vikings took a slim lead into the second quarter before falling victim to a 12-0 run. Montana maintained the upper hand for the duration in a 76-55 win before a sparse crowd at Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon.
Portland State, which went almost eight minutes without scoring in the second quarter, fell to 0-15 in Big Sky Conference basketball action and 5-18 overall. Montana (9-6, 16-8) moved into a tie for fourth in the league standings and will take a two-game win streak into its game at Idaho on Monday afternoon.
"This (Portland State) team has played teams very tough at different times throughout the year and we came in here and handled our business, which was good," UM coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "We're getting better and better at figuring out ways to score without (injured guard) Sammy Fatkin."
The Lady Griz shot 53.6 percent from the field (30 for 56). Carmen Gfeller scored a team-high 16 points and seniors Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles added 12 apiece. Anderson, an Oregon native playing in front of friends, also dished out eight assists and collected six blocks.
"I encouraged Abby to be aggressive, she passed the ball right and she just made the right plays," Holsinger said. "Making the right plays against a zone is what it's all about."
Anderson carried the Lady Griz early. She hit her first five shots from the floor and added four assists and four blocks in helping the visitors build a 36-30 halftime advantage.
Montana, which owned a 21-10 edge in rebounds in the first half, started the second half with a 17-3 run. Nyah Morris-Nelson had three triples in the period and the visitors took a 59-42 lead into the final frame.
"In the first quarter we came out and we were a little bit not as urgent as we needed to be," Holsinger said. "Katerina (Tsineke) really gave us a spark on defense and got our defense going, which was huge.
"We got it going in the second half. Really just some adjustments in how they were running their zone. We got some real easy baskets in the third quarter."
The Lady Griz finished with a 39-26 edge in rebounds and a 38-10 advantage in points in the paint. They also piled up 22 assists to Portland State's seven.
"I think it's a season-high for us in assists," Holsinger said. "Just move the ball, move the ball, find the open player against the zone and good things happen."
Montana improved to 4-5 in true road games. The team headed to Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday and will take on the Idaho Vandals in a makeup game on Monday at 3 p.m. Mountain. The Vandals cooled off surging Eastern Washington, 79-72, on Saturday in Cheney, Washington.
