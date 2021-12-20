MISSOULA — Sizzling shooting and imposing play in the paint powered the Montana women's basketball team past Utah State Monday night.
The Lady Griz built a 15-point halftime lead behind 69 percent shooting and nine blocked shots, then pulled away to a 103-80 non-conference win at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz (9-2) are off to their best start through 11 games in 15 years.
"We've been working on our offense a lot," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team hit 14 treys and 58 percent of its shots from the floor (38 for 65). "It's not rocket science coaching. Whatever you work on, you usually get better at.
"Tonight we shot the ball well but I'm more excited how we're sharing it with 26 assists. That makes the game fun."
Four Montana players scored in double figures. Abby Anderson led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, followed by Sammy Fatkin with 20 points, Sophia Stiles 19 and Carmen Gfeller 11. Anderson hit 8 of 12 shots from the floor and all five of her free throws. She also had five blocks.
"Her best offensive game by far," Holsinger said. "I've told her, keep working. She's been inconsistent offensively for what I expect of her. Tonight she looked so confident."
Montana jumped to a 23-18 lead in the first period behind six blocks and a pair of triples by Fatkin. Then the hosts appeared to be in trouble in the second period when their lead was trimmed to 25-21 and guards Sophia Stiles and Katerina Tsineke found themselves saddled with foul trouble. Tsineke went out with three fouls and Stiles came in for her with two. Stiles and reserve guard Kyndall Keller helped UM stem the tide.
"She did an awesome job — maybe the MVP of the game," Holsinger said of Keller, who had seven points and four rebounds. "When our bench is better, we're better."
Montana stretched its lead to 48-33 at halftime behind 18-for-26 shooting (5 for 7 from behind the arc). But Utah State wasn't going away without a fight, trimming its deficit to 53-46 early in the third frame. That's when Stiles stole the spotlight with a long triple and a drive to the bucket that helped her team take a 74-56 lead into the final frame.
Montana's point total was its highest of the season. The team was 14 for 22 from 3-point land.
"People are scared of our post play," Holsinger offered, "so if we can knock down those (3-point) shots we'll be a hard team to guard."
Montana will take the next nine days off before playing defending Big Sky Conference champion Idaho State in Pocatello on Dec. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.