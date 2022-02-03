MISSOULA — In a game defined by big momentum shifts, Montana saved its best for the last Thursday night.
Trailing by 15 points midway through the third quarter, the Lady Griz basketball team rallied and beat Weber State on an 18-foot buzzer beater by Sophia Stiles, 61-59, at Dahlberg Arena. According to the senior guard Stiles, it was the first buzzer-beater of her career, including her time spent as a high school standout at Malta.
"When it first went in I was just like a little shocked, then everyone just mauled me and it was so much fun,"she said. "It will be something I'll never forget.
"... I think the plan was definitely for me to try and rack it," she added, referring to the idea of taking the ball to the basket. "But I went a little late and said there's no way you're getting to there, so I just pulled up."
No one was more excited for Stiles and the Lady Griz than coach Brian Holsinger, whose team moved to 6-3 in Big Sky Conference play, 13-5 overall.
"It was an awesome win," he said. "What a play by Sophia Stiles. I'm proud of the kids because we would take shots early in the shot clock in those situations earlier in the year. Sophia ran the clock down perfectly."
What an incredible finish by Sophia Stiles! A buzzer beater shot and a win for the Lady Griz! pic.twitter.com/pdzZSJBxqu— Montana Lady Griz (@MontanaGrizWBB) February 4, 2022
Montana stormed to an 11-point lead in the first seven minutes and took a 24-15 edge into the second quarter. Forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson each had 10 points and shot a combined 8 for 9 from the floor.
Weber State stole the momentum leading up to intermission with solid defense and a scoring surge. Montana couldn't buy a basket for a while, hitting just 3 of 16 shots overall in the second period as the Wildcats took a 35-33 lead into the break.
"At halftime I was so frustrated because I'm like, guys, we have 20 points in the paint just scoring inside easy, and for some reason we went to the bench and our bench came out and shot some weird shots," Holsinger said. "They were just shots that I'm like, this is out of character, we're not in rhythm, why are we all of sudden bombing 3-pointers?"
Over a period that started with a minute left in the first half and ended midway through the third frame, Weber State went on a 17-0 run to seize a 48-33 lead. Then Montana came alive, sparked by Kyndall Keller's scrappy defense off the bench and Sammy Fatkin's 3-point shot with 4 minutes left in the third period.
Montana still trailed by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, but used stifling defense and three baskets by Fatkin to spur a 14-0 run that gave it a 55-52 lead with 3:16 left.
From there it was back and forth, with Weber's Kori Pentzer hitting a 3-point bank shot with 28.3 ticks left to knot the score at 59-59. Montana milked the clock from there until Stiles took her fateful shot, which was followed by a huge eruption by the fans.
"Kyndall Keller gave us a huge lift in the second half," Holsinger said. "Her energy and urgency to defend rubbed off on everybody. She changed the momentum of the game.
"... I told the team afterward, what if we could play with that kind of urgency all the time from the starters to the end of the bench, that kind of urgency on the defensive end? Then we'd have something. But I think some of the (struggling) that happened in the second quarter was because we hadn't played in 10 days."
Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz with 20 points. Anderson finished with 14 and Gfeller had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Keller scored just two points but they were big — she hit a pair of free throws with 39.8 ticks left to give the hosts a 59-56 lead.
Pentzer and Daryn Hickok each scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats. They fell to 4-8, 8-13.
Montana will try to knock off defending Big Sky champion Idaho State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. The Bengals (9-3, 13-8) lost at Montana State Thursday night, 73-68.
