Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

