Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night.
The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
Fatkin scored the first points of overtime, converting a 3-point play at 3:25. Northern Arizona (7-4, 13-11) scored to pull back within a point but both teams went cold from that point until Fatkin hit a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left.
Montana held on for its fourth straight road win. Joining Fatkin in double figures for the Lady Griz were Gina Marxen with 13 points and Carmen Gfeler and Mack Konig each with 12.
Dani Bartsch led Montana in rebounds with 17 to go along with her nine points. Gfeller had 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double.
The teams battled tooth-and-nail in the first quarter and the hosts emerged with a slim 23-19 lead despite nine points by Fatkin. Sophomore Fatoumata Jaiteh led the Lumberjacks with seven points.
The game stayed close in the second frame. The Lady Griz pulled to a 38-35 lead with under 2 minutes left before Emily Rodabaugh hit a triple for the hosts. Gfeller answered with a layup for Montana and her team went into intermission with a 41-40 lead, with Fatkin piling up 17 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Arizona took a 63-60 lead into the final frame. The hosts hit 9 of 19 shots from the floor in the third period.
Montana will return to action Thursday, hosting Idaho State. The Bengals snapped a six-game losing streak with a win at Weber State Saturday.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.