MISSOULA — Montana snagged another recruit right out of Eastern Washington’s backyard, landing a commitment from Cheney High School senior Ben McGourin.
McGourin, the younger brother of Grizzly redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jacob McGourin, is rated as a 2-star inside linebacker by 247Sports. He's the seventh of Montana's 10 known commits in the 2021 recruiting class who's rated as a 2-star or 3-star prospect.
McGourin lists himself as a 6-foot-3, 230 pounder on his Twitter page and previously tweeted he had offers from Big Sky Conference schools Montana and Idaho. He's the son of former Eastern Washington football player Casey McGourin, who suited up for the Eagles in the early 1990s.
McGourin announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday: “Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the university of Montana. GO GRIZ!”
McGourin is the 10th known commit in UM’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s the fourth known out-of-state commit, joining offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe of Midway High School in Waco, Texas, quarterback Daniel Britt of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, and offensive lineman Liam Brown of Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon.
Montana’s six known in-state commits are the Missoula Sentinel trio of athlete Jace Klucewich, receiver TJ Rausch and linebacker Geno Leonard, Havre defensive end Kellen Detrick, Billings Central kicker Camden Capser and Butte tight end Jake Olson.
The Grizzlies' 3-star commits are Klucewich and Detrick. Their 2-star commits are Rausch, Leonard, Britt, Brown and McGourin.
