MISSOULA — Using an aggressive, attacking style from the start, the Montana women's basketball team picked up its biggest win of the young season Tuesday.
The Lady Griz jumped on Grand Canyon University early and led throughout, emerging with a 72-67 victory at Dahlberg Arena. Montana improved to 2-1 with its first triumph over an NCAA Division I opponent.
Unlike Friday's loss against Fresno State, Montana seized control from the opening tip. The Lady Griz raced to an 8-0 lead behind a pair of buckets by McKenzie Johnston and a triple by Emma Stockholm.
Johnston, who played predominantly at shooting guard while Sophia Stiles played the point, was near-flawless in the first half. She hit 6 of 7 shots for 14 points and her team shot 64 percent from the floor (16 for 25) in building a 42-31 lead at intermission.
"I thought our defense was just tenacious tonight. We came out in a zone. They hadn't been zoned yet this year," Montana head coach Shannon Schweyen said. "I was a little concerned about our rebounding out of zone but they hardly got any O-boards.
"We had kids moving, talking and we had some big stops down the stretch."
Grand Canyon, who beat Southern Utah of the Big Sky Conference last week, shot the ball relatively well but turned the ball over 16 times against Montana's zone defense. Still, the game stayed close down the stretch.
The Antelopes made it a one-possession game, 65-62, on a 3-ball by Tianna Brown with 2:09 left. Stockholm answered with a big offensive rebound and two free throws for Montana.
Stiles hit two free throws with 16.8 ticks left to stretch Montana's lead to 70-64. But Grand Canyon answered with a Brown bank-shot trey, cutting the Antelopes' deficit to 70-67 with 4.1 ticks remaining.
After timeouts by both teams, Montana inbounded the ball on its own end. Stiles was fouled with 2.4 seconds left and hit two free throws to seal the win.
"I really like the flexibility to have Sophia (Stiles) or Kenz (Johnston) at the point," Schweyen. "Sophia had a couple big plays down the stretch."
Johnston finished with 19 points and five assists for the hosts. Stockholm had 15 points and nine rebounds and Stiles added 14 points.
"I thought we shot the ball a lot better than we did last Friday," said Stockholm after her team hit 23 of 55 attempts from the floor. "We needed to do that. And when we pushed it, we were open every time on those fastbreak lanes. We just all really connected well."
Stockholm said Johnston delivered a motivational speech before the game.
"We were like, 'You know what? This is it. Let's go out there and get the win,'" Stockholm said. "That's what we did.
"I think we're finally starting to realize if you communicate on defense, anything can happen."
Montana will play host to Arizona on Sunday.
