MISSOULA — Montana jumped up five spots from No. 9 to No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and received the third-most first-place votes following its 13-7 upset victory against FBS No. 20 Washington.
Remaining at No. 1 from the preseason poll was defending national champion Sam Houston, which got 1,212 points and 32 of the 50 first-place votes for its 42-16 win over Northern Arizona. South Dakota State jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 with 1,185 points and 11 first-place votes after a 42-23 win over FBS Colorado State.
James Madison dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 with 1,150 points and two first-place votes, three fewer than UM, after a 68-10 win over Morehead State. Montana received 1,087 points and five first-place votes. North Dakota State dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 with 1,050 points and zero first-place votes.
The Griz are the highest ranked of the five Big Sky teams that made the Top 25, with all of them landing in the top 14. Eastern Washington jumped from No. 11 to No. 7 after its 35-33 double-overtime win against FBS UNLV. Weber State fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after a 40-17 loss to FBS Utah.
Montana State rose No. 12 to No. 11 after losing to FBS Wyoming, 19-16. UC Davis jumped from No. 23 to No. 14 after a 19-17 win over FBS Tulsa. Sacramento State was in the Others Receiving Votes category and would've been 29th if the poll extended that far.
Awards
Montana was named the Stats Perform FCS national team of the week for its victory over Washington. Other teams receiving consideration were UC Davis, South Dakota State, Holy Cross and East Tennessee State, which all beat FBS teams, as well as Austin Peay.
The Griz were also named the FCS co-team of the week in the Athlon FCS Power Poll, sharing the honor with Big Sky foe UC Davis.
Montana junior linebacker Marcus Welnel was named the Big Sky defensive player of the week for the first time in his career. The Helena Capital grad totaled a game-high 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and sealed the victory with an interception in the final minute.
Montana redshirt freshman Brian Buschini was selected as the Big Sky co-special teams player of the week for the first time in his career. The Helena Capital grad flipped the field by averaging 47 yards on seven punts, forcing five fair catches and placing three punts inside the 20-yard line.
Bonuses
Montana coach Bobby Hauck was going to get a $75,000 bonus for playing an FBS team whether the Griz won or lost at Washington. But it probably feels sweeter to collect that after a win in which the Griz were paid $675,000 for what UW seemingly thought would be a tune-up game before facing Michigan this week.
Hauck's previous contract called for a $15,000 for playing an FBS team and $10,000 for beating an FBS team, for a total of $25,000. Those terms changed when he signed a new contract in February 2020.
Under Hauck's new contract, all of UM's assistant football coaches as well as the strength and conditioning coach get a $2,500 bonus for playing an FBS team.
