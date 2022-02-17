MISSOULA — With about 11 minutes left in the second half in Moscow, Idaho, the Montana men's basketball team was sitting pretty well against the hosting Vandals.
Cameron Parker was rolling, Josh Bannan was getting what he wanted inside and the Grizzlies were in control of the Vandals after a sluggish start.
A Rashad Smith 3-pointer cut that lead to seven, and it got worse for Montana from there as Idaho closed the final 10:55 of Thursday's game on a 34-18 run to upset the Grizzlies, 82-76 in Moscow.
The Grizzlies, who fall to 17-10 and 10-6 in Big Sky play, dropped their third game in the last five to a team in the bottom four of the Big Sky standings: Idaho State (10th), Northern Arizona (eighth) and Idaho (ninth). Montana had won the previous five against Idaho before Thursday night.
Montana has faired decently against the top-flight conference teams like Montana State, Weber State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and Eastern Washington — either losing by single digits, winning by single digits or out-right sweeping the series against those teams.
But as of late the Grizzlies have struggled against the bottom-tier of teams, both at home and on the road.
"I don't think our guys have had a hard time getting up for the Southern Utahs (and) the Montana States of the world," UM head coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "Our issue is just every day, every night and some of that is immaturity and some of that is discipline that doesn't necessarily need to be attached to age."
Mack Anderson missed his second straight game due to an elbow injury sustained against NAU, and his absence seemed to make the recent run of foul troubles for Montana amplified against the Vandals.
Aside from Bannan, who stayed out of foul trouble for the most part with just three, the other bigs in Montana's rotation had different luck. Derrick Carter-Hollinger finished with four fouls and Scott Blakney, a former Idaho player playing his first game back in Moscow since transferring, also finished with four fouls.
Montana guard Brandon Whitney finished with three fouls as well and was thrown out of rhythm a bit after picking up the third late.
"It hurts us on both sides of the ball because he never got it going offensively and he's our third leading scorer," DeCuire said of Whitney. "You take a guy that led you in scoring last year, put him on the bench and he's your best guys defensively and it just forces you to go to some lineups that maybe you don't typically go to — at least for long stretches."
Kyle Owens, who played at some point in each of the last four games, did not play Thursday.
On the flip side, Idaho, now 7-18 and 4-11 in league play after winning just its fifth game over a Division-I team, is looking the part of giant slayers the last two games. The Vandals came into the day fresh off a home upset over Weber State, which has been either at the top or second in the standings all season, in an 83-79 decision.
Montana eventually took a short-lived one-point lead off a timely corner 3-pointer by Carter-Hollinger but Idaho answered the next time down and never trailed from there.
Parker finished with a career-high 22 points including six rebounds and four assists. Bannan finished with a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds but went just 6 of 12 from the free-throw line. As a team the Grizzlies shot 47.5% (28 of 59) from the field, 41.2% (7 of 17) from distance and 65% (13 of 20) from the charity stripe.
Idaho shot 52% (26 of 50) from the field, 60% (9 of 15) from deep and 72.4% (21 of 29) from the free-throw line. Yusef Salih, a freshman, scored a career-high 19 points and Smith added 18 to make up for Mikey Dixon, Idaho's leading scorer on the season, scoring just five.
