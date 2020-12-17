Dickinson State at Montana

Friday, 4 p.m.

Dahlberg Arena (7,321)

Radio: KGVO 1290 AM; 98.3 FM.

TV/Online: Pluto TV (ch. 1056)

Records: Montana is 2-4 (0-2 Big Sky) and beat Washington 66-58 on Wednesday. Dickinson State is 3-4 and fell 94-68 to Valley City State on Dec. 13.

Series: This will be the first meeting between Montana and Dickinson State.

Projected starters

Dickinson State

5-Bryce Knox, 6-4, sr.;16.3 ppg

15-John Evans, 6-4, fr.;10.1 ppg

3-Trey Hladky, 5-10, soph;10.9 ppg

21-Ajdin Toskic, 6-5, sr.;12.9 ppg

24-Nashiem Lozier, 6-3, jr.;11.1 ppg

Montana

0-Kyle Owens, 6-8, soph;13.7 ppg

15-Josh Bannan, 6-9, fr.;8.8 ppg

1-Michael Steadman, 6-10, r-sr.;11.0 ppg

12-Brandon Whitney, 6-1, fr.;10.7 ppg

3-Josh Vazquez, 6-3, soph.;8.2 ppg