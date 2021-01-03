MISSOULA — Following a disappointing loss to Northern Colorado on Saturday night, Montana will look to bounce back against the Bears early on Monday morning.
The Grizzlies tip off at 9 a.m. and according to UM athletics, that is the earliest home tip in school history. Other Grizzly games have tipped off at 9 a.m., but those have come in earlier time zones.
"We just have to be a little tougher and a little more together when it matters most," UM head coach Travis DeCuire said following Saturday night's 64-62 loss to UNC.
Montana shot 20 of 49 from the field in the loss to Northern Colorado and attempted just five 3-point shots, making one. The Grizzlies continued a strong stretch from the foul line, making 21 of 22 free throws and nearly used that to overcome a 9 of 20 shooting performance from the 3-point line by the Bears.
UNC hit just 7 of 17 free throws on the night. The Bears outrebounded Montana 33-31 and collected eight offensive boards.
"Honestly, just in the clutch, at the end, we need to get stops," freshman Montana point guard Brandon Whitney said. "We can't go back and forth with them throughout the game.
UM did do a pretty good job on the defensive end against UNC, a team that normally does shoot the ball pretty well. Offensively, though, the Grizzlies had another rough start and found themselves in a 22-9 hole with nine minutes to play in the first half.
Grizzly big man Michael Steadman struggled on the offensive end, hitting just 2 of 7 shots and pulling down one rebound. He also had four turnovers.
Montana also had just five assists on 20 field goals against the Bears, but only turned the ball over 10 times in total.
The Grizzlies are currently 3-6 and 0-3 in Big Sky play.
