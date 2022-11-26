MISSOULA — Montana will get a taste of conference play when it hits the road for two games in three days.
The Griz (3-3) will take on Air Force 1 p.m. Sunday in Colorado. They'll then travel to Southern Miss 6 p.m. MT Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
It'll be the first time the Griz play two games in a three-day stretch like they'll do seven times in Big Sky play with a game on a Thursday followed by a game on a Saturday. It'll be a chance to build chemistry for a Griz team that has five newcomers in its 10-player rotation.
"I don't want to make (these games) bigger than they should be," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "It's still November. Nobody remembers November in the Big Sky when the summer rolls around. They sure don't remember November and December in January when we're beginning conference play. There's no at-large bids.
"But it's an opportunity. Every game, every trip is an opportunity. It's an opportunity for us to show some growth. With new faces, sometimes you don't anticipate that growth showing until December, but it'd be nice if we could show it at the end of this month. We'll see where we're at."
DeCuire likened this trip to going to Idaho on a Thursday and then going to Weber State on a Saturday because of their different styles of play. The Griz will do that trip on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.
Air Force comes into the game ranked 65th in the country in scoring defense, giving up just 62.8 points per game. The Falcons (3-3) play a zone defense that'll look to spread out the Griz offense and make them move the ball side to side.
They're putting up just 66.7 points per game, so it could be a low-scoring affair decided by a couple key buckets. They have three players averaging double digits, led by Corbin Green, who is at 15 points per game over the past two contests after he missed the first four games of the year.
Then it's off to face an athletic Southern Miss team that ranks 152nd in the country in scoring offense at 74 points. Austin Crowley leads three scorers in double figures with 16.5 per game. The Golden Eagles (6-0) won the Cancun Challenge and have nearly matched their win total from last year (7-26).
They match that high-octane offense with a stout defense. They're 15th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 55.7 points per game. They're ranked seventh in the country with 11.7 steals per game.
"These are two teams that are going to be tough to prepare for and tough to beat," DeCuire said. "We're going to need to play good ball. Execute. Be consistent in terms of being in the right place on the defensive side of the ball and understanding what we're trying to accomplish on the offensive side. Right now, our chemistry isn't great. A lot of that is just guys needing to play more. Just showing better flow, longer good stretches, shorter bad stretches."
These games are the second in home-and-home series. Last year, the Griz beat Southern Miss 74-62 in the Zootown Classic championship game and then knocked off Air Force 66-48 in Missoula a few weeks later.
Montana is 3-0 this season when holding opponents below 60 points and 0-3 when allowing over 70 points. The Griz are still in search of their first road win, having gone 0-2.
Point guard Brandon Whitney hasn't played since the first half against Merrimack on Nov. 18, when he injured his right leg. Guard Aanen Moody, a transfer from Southern Utah, missed the most recent game due to illness.
"As of right now, you can see our chemistry isn't quite there yet where we're fully comfortable and we know each other's tendencies," Moody said after the win over Merrimack. "When we get there, we're going to be dangerous."
