MISSOULA — Montana’s road trip to open the men’s basketball season doesn’t get any easier with its second of two games in the eastern time zone.
The Griz, who fell to 210th in KenPom following Tuesday’s games, will go from facing Duquesne (122nd) to taking on Xavier (39th). The Musketeers are currently the second highest-ranked team the Griz will face during the nonconference schedule.
Montana will have a tall task as it tries to bounce back from its 91-63 loss when it squares off with Xavier 6 p.m. MT Friday at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (FS2).
“You can always go to the stat sheet and there are some things that can be done better,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview Tuesday. “I think the biggest thing for us is whether we're ready to compete mentally and physically. I don't feel that we were ready for battle. I think we were ready to play a game. And so, we’ve got to get to that, and I got to find a way to do that.”
The Grizzlies’ struggles in their season opener are areas where Xavier excelled in its first game. The Musketeers had opened with a 96-73 win over Morgan State (297th KenPom) on Monday.
Montana was hanging with Duquesne through the first seven minutes, but it was outscored 31-7 to close the half and went into the intermission with a 50-19 deficit. Xavier closed the first half against Morgan State with a 31-5 run to take a 50-24 lead.
Xavier posted a 47-29 advantage in rebounds, while UM was on the wrong end of a 36-23 rebounding edge at Duquesne. Also down low, the Griz were outscored 46-22 in the paint, while Xavier posted a 52-28 edge. Xavier blocked 10 shots, while UM had four shots blocked.
Montana’s 15-minute stretch without a made field goal and its 38.5 shooting percentage aided in Duquesne putting the game out of reach early. Xavier held Morgan State to 37.1% and showed it has an explosive offense as Souley Boum scored 23 points to lead five Musketeers who scored in double figures.
“You want to see what everybody’s got and try to get them in there in the heat of the battle early and then you have somewhere to go from there,” DeCuire said of his newcomers’ performances. “We got a couple things to regroup and see if we can go out and have a better performance on Friday.”
This is the first-ever meeting between Montana and Xavier. But it’s not the first meeting between DeCuire and Xavier first-year head coach Sean Miller. Miller was the head coach of Arizona from 2009-21 after being the Xavier coach from 2004-09. The Griz lost to Arizona 61-42 in 2018-19 and 70-64 in 2020-21.
Miller came into the season with a 422-156 (.730) record in 17 years as a head coach. That percentage ranks 10th among active NCAA Division I coaches who’ve coached at least 10 years. His teams have won nine conference titles, made 11 NCAA tournaments, finished three times in the Sweet 16 and ended in the Elite Eight four times.
Xavier returned three starters and eight letterwinners from a team that went 23-13 and won the NIT title last year. The Musketeers were picked second out of 11 teams in the Big East preseason poll this year and have two preseason All-Big East first-team picks in guard Colby Jones and forward Jack Nunge.
“If you look at a team like Xavier, they return a lot of players,” DeCuire said in a news release. “There is a ton of experience with a very experienced coach that's had success at a high level. Coach Miller is a really good coach. I think he's a motivator when you see how hard and how physical his teams play.
“A team such as Xavier that didn't have a great season but did have a great ending, there's a lot of guys on that team that feel like they have a good team, and then when you add someone like Coach Miller to that bunch, there is just going to be a ton of confidence."
