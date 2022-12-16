The Montana men's basketball team has traveled south for a neutral-site game between two squads heading in opposite directions.
The Grizzlies are coming off their two best offensive performances in wins over South Dakota State and North Dakota State. They're 5-5 and have a chance to move over .500 for the first time this season as they try to put together their first three-game winning streak.
They can guarantee themselves at least a .500 record in non-conference play with a win over Prairie View A&M at 10:50 a.m. Mountain time Saturday in Houston. They then close non-league play at No. 15 Gonzaga on Tuesday in Spokane.
Prairie View comes into the game on a four-game losing streak with an overall record of 4-6. The Panthers own a 70-59 home win over Washington State of the Pac-12, which came during their 3-0 start to the season.
They've gone 1-6 since then, with all seven of those games on the road. This technically isn't a home game for Prairie View, which plays about 45 minutes away from Delmar Stadium.
The matchup is one of three games in the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic, which pits Historically Black Colleges and Universities against NCAA Division I teams. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Prairie View was picked fourth out of 12 teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll. Fifth-year head coach Byron Smith has guided the Panthers to two SWAC regular-season championships and one SWAC tournament title.
This season, they're averaging 70.7 points but face a UM defense allowing just 66.5 per game. The Griz are putting up 66.5 points themselves while Prairie View is giving up 70.6.
One outlier statistic for the Panthers is that they're tied for 91st in the country forcing 15 turnovers per game. UM's 12.1 turnovers committed per game is 96th in the nation and first in the Big Sky.
Additionally, Prairie View is tied for 52nd nationally with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game. The Grizzlies' defensive rebounding ranks 261st.
Prairie View's Will Douglas leads three double-digit scorers with 14.1 points per game while shooting 50% (9 of 18) on 3-pointers to go with 20 assists. He did miss the most-recent game.
Jeremiah Gambrell, a preseason All-SWAC second-team pick, is averaging 13.2 points, has a team-best 21 assists and a team-high 22 3-point makes while playing all 10 games.
Yahuza Rasas has averaged 10.5 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds but has missed the past six games. Hegel Augustin is adding 9.8 points per game off the bench.
Montana was 179th in the NET rankings and 188th in KenPom out of 363 teams heading into Thursday's games. Prairie View was 228th in the NET and 267th in KenPom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.