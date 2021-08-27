SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Montana women's soccer team scored first on Thursday night but Cal Poly answered with two second-half goals to rally for a 2-1 victory at at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Montana (0-3-0) took its lead in the 19th minute when Sydney Haustein scored her first career goal off an assist by Taylor Stoeger, who has assisted on both of the Grizzlies’ goals this season.
It was Montana’s first lead of the season.
“Stoeger got played in behind, a girl slows her down in the box, she cuts it back and Sydney scores from the top of the box. A beautiful goal,” UM coach Chris Citowicki said.
Montana took its lead into halftime and dominated possession and chances through the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Grizzlies outshot the Mustangs (1-2-0) 4-0 to open the second half, including two breakaways, and generated a corner kick. But they had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
“Instead of it being two or three to zero, all of a sudden it’s 1-1, then 2-1. Then all of a sudden you lose,” said Citowicki.
After being on its heels to start the second half, Cal Poly evened the score in the 64th minute. Less than two minutes later it was 2-1 when the Mustangs played a ball into traffic that evaded Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu for an own goal.
The Mustangs put just three shots on goal all night. Montana will host MSU Billings at 1 p.m. on Sunday at South Campus Stadium.
—UM sports information
