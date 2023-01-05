Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss Thursday at Northern Arizona, which had lost 10 straight conference games dating back to last year. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
Both teams are backed into a corner near the bottom of the standings after UNC was picked second in the preseason polls and UM was tabbed third. The Big Sky slate will be nearly one quarter of the way over after the game, and the winner could salvage their season while the loser will have to dig out of a deep hole looking up at 3-0 Eastern Washington and three 2-0 teams.
"You got to find a way to put some wins together," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "It's still one game at a time. But what you can't do is beat yourself. I feel like we did that tonight. That's all of us, including myself. We got to get better at being solid and being a more disciplined group when it matters most. Right now, that's what we struggle with."
Key in the outcome was that Montana's defense reverted to its past struggles, allowing Northern Colorado to shoot 49.0% from the field. That's well above the Bears' conference-worst 42.1% entering the game and it's nearly 10 percentage points higher than DeCuire wants from his team.
The Lumberjacks outscored them 6-5 in the five-minute overtime session on the power of two 3-pointers by Jalen Cone. He poured in 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 beyond the arc, after entering the game fourth in the Big Sky in scoring at 17.2 points.
Cone's triple with 26 seconds to play was the 19th and final lead change in a game that also featured 14 ties. Neither team led by more than one possession in the final 16:14 of the game.
UM hasn't been in many tight games this season. This was the fifth time in 15 matches that the Griz played in a contest decided by single digits. It was just the second time they were in a game decided by a single possession.
The Griz found themselves in that position because they again struggled to have good offensive and defensive performances on the same night. They lost 87-80 to EWU last week but then won 67-56 over Idaho two days later.
"49% from the floor, you just can’t win like that," DeCuire said. "75 points is just too much for this team. They average in the 70s, but we’re a better defensive team than that. We just had a lot of breakdowns when we had moments that we could have gone up four, six at that two-minute mark and we didn’t execute very well."
NAU's Carson Towt scored 17 points before fouling out early in overtime, and Liam Lloyd added 13 points. Lloyd missed 1 of 2 free throws and fouled on the ensuing inbound pass with 19 seconds left in regulation, allowing Josh Vazquez to make two free throws and send the game to overtime tied at 69.
Vazquez finished with a season-high 17 points and a career-high five steals. His performance helped the Griz post 19 bench points, their second most this season and their most against an NCAA Division I team.
Vazquez played 33 minutes because point guard Brandon Whitney never returned to the game after leaving with 16:34 left in the second half. DeCuire didn't address Whitney's absence.
"Crazy thing about it is that was his best defensive performance of his career in my opinion," DeCuire said of Vazquez. "He did a phenomenal job on Cone. He just deflected the ball, he forced some turnovers, he got us some extra possessions. We just didn’t turn them into points."
Montana had a chance to string together back-to-back league wins, but Josh Bannan's jumper in the lane at the buzzer was off the mark. The Griz missed their final seven field goal attempts and didn't score in the last 2:42.
Bannan led the Griz with 20 points but had just six points and one field goal after halftime. He scored 10 of their first 17 points and had 14 in the first half, which UM led 37-32 by holding NAU without a field goal in the final 5:08.
Aanen Moody had nine of his 14 points after halftime but was just just 4 of 10 from the field and missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left in overtime. Lonnell Martin Jr. grabbed that offensive rebound but had his shot blocked as he finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting.
Dischon Thomas scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime. He played just nine minutes in the first half because of early foul trouble, a recent trend.
"We needed more punch from them, no question about that," DeCuire said of Bannan and Thomas. "We could have gotten a little more offense from Moody and Lonnell as well. They (the Lumberjacks) did a good job. They had a good scout. They switched the ball screens and our bigs just couldn’t take advantage of the small players down low."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.