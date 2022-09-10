EDINBURG, Texas — Montana lost its second consecutive volleyball match to UT Rio Grande Valley, falling to the Vaqueros in three tight sets on Saturday, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.
The Grizzlies fell to 5-4 on the year while UTRGV improved to 10-1, winning a program-record 10th consecutive match.
Similar to Friday's match vs. UTRGV, Montana had opportunities in all three sets, holding leads and playing point for point with the Vaqueros, but the Grizzlies were often one step behind or couldn't pull through late in sets.
The match featured 28 ties, with neither team ever holding more than a five-point advantage.
Montana was led offensively by sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark (10 kills on .348 hitting) and junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius (nine kills at a .300 clip). Scherffius also added a team-high four blocks, while Clark had three. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.
Montana hit a very respectable .241, but UTRGV had its way on offense, hitting .345. The Vaqueros entered the weekend leading the nation for kills, assists and blocks. Montana was, however, able to out-block UTRGV in both matches.
Down by as many as three, Montana worked back to an 18-18 tie in the opening set, getting a kill from Clark, ace from Elise Jolly and big solo block from Clark. UTRGV responded, however, with seven of the next 10 points to win the set.
Montana's best chance at a set win came in the second, when it hit .333. After falling behind 4-1, Montana then scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 10-7 lead, tied for its largest lead of the game. During the run, Montana got kills from four different players, in addition to a pair of blocks.
The two teams would see ties at every point from 18-18 through 23-23 before the Vaqueros got back-to-back kills from Claudio Lupescu to win the set.
The Grizzlies held several three-point leads early in the third set and held a lead through the first half of the set, until UTRGV took a 15-14 lead. Montana was within two points at 21-19, before the home team scored four of the final five points to complete the sweep.
Montana, which is 5-4 on the season and is one win away from securing a .500 non-conference record for the second straight season, will close out its preseason stretch next weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.