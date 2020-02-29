Montana finished with a flurry on Saturday, the final day of the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Montana’s men placed fifth, their highest finish since 2014. The women finished sixth. Both finishes were ahead of where the coaches picked Montana in the preseason poll.
On Saturday, two Grizzlies and a relay team were crowned conference champions, while another athlete set a school record — not to mention additional All-Big Sky performances and PRs.
“As a team, we were down a little bit coming in because of injuries, but they out-performed in so many ways,” head coach Brian Schweyen said. “We were hitting across the board and had a ton of kids, from all different areas, step up and perform above where we anticipated them being. I thought these athletes did an incredible job.”
Sophomore Jacob Lamb finished fourth during Friday’s 800 meters preliminary race, putting him in a solid spot to score a chunk of points for the Grizzlies. Very few expected him to do what he did on Saturday, though, when Lamb won the 800 meters with a time of 1:53.71. Lamb edged out Idaho’s Dean Ellenwood by one-hundredth of a second.
It marked Montana’s first men’s individual champion in three years.
Lamb wasn’t done, however, also running the second leg of Montana’s conference-champion 1,600-meter relay team. The relay — made up of Callum Macnab, Lamb, Paul Johnstone and Xavier Melice — ran a time of 3:15.50, a victory by nearly 3 full seconds.
The women were highlighted by June Eastwood’s title in the 1 mile. The Belgrade native entered the meet as the favorite, and she didn’t disappoint. Eastwood ran her second-fastest time of the season — an improvement of more than 15 seconds from her first meet just over a month ago — and won Saturday’s event by more than 3.5 seconds.
“She took care of business today, and I’m so happy for her and excited for her accomplishments,” Schweyen said.
Montana continued to show its prowess in the throwing events, elevating its abilities under first-year head coach Paul Barrett. All three of Montana’s throwers in the men’s shot put placed in the top nine, led by Brent Yeakey’s school record (59-0.75). The record throw surpassed Paul Pallas’ 1992 mark of 57-8.5, breaking a 28-year-old record, and doing so by nearly a foot and a half. It was good for fourth place.
Teammate Noah Ramirez also scored for the Grizzlies (53-1.75, eighth), while Shawn Humphries — who set Montana’s school record in the weight throw earlier this season — placed ninth (52-5.25).
The Grizzlies were far from done, however.
Johnstone scored in three events on the day. In addition to his title in the 1,600 relay, he also placed second in the 400 meters — dropping nearly a half-second from Friday’s preliminary race — and seventh in the 200 meters.
The Grizzlies’ other All-Big Sky performance came from Emily Pittis, who placed third in the 3,000 meters. The senior worked her way back from an injury that kept her away from the sport for nearly two years, and ran one of the top races of her career on Saturday. Schweyen praised the entire women’s distance crew, with the trio all scoring points across the mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters.
Senior Olivia Ellis moved up two spots and two-tenths of a second in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles to finish fourth (8.65), while on the men’s side, Jaydon Green also moved up a spot, to seventh, with a time of 8.09.
Again, Schweyen was floored that Green’s time, which was five-hundredths of a second off the Grizzlies’ school record set in 1981, didn’t place him higher.
“This conference has a lot of talent, in some areas more than it ever has,” Schweyen said, noting Northern Arizona’s men’s team’s No. 1 national ranking. “But regardless of what people were doing around us, we put ourselves in the best position to succeed. We saw that with Jaydon, who sprained his ankle about a month ago and missed so much training, and then comes out here and nearly breaks a school record.”
In addition to Lamb’s win in the 800 meters, teammate Noah Adams also scored in the event, moving up a spot to fifth (1:55.57). Macnab, who was part of Montana’s winning relay team, was fifth in the 200 meters (25.09). Jordan Stow, who on Friday placed sixth in the long jump, finished eighth in the high jump (6-4.25).
First-time scorers Rachel Lewis placed fifth in the triple jump (PR 39-1.25), while Aly Tekippe finished eighth in the pole vault (11-6.25).
Northern Arizona's men and women swept the team titles.
