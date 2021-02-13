MISSOULA — Consistency has proven elusive for the Montana men's basketball team.
Win one, lose one, win one, lose one ... It's been going on for a month.
After a confidence-building win over Weber State on Thursday, the Grizzlies faded late in a Saturday matinee against the visiting Wildcats. Weber State came away with a 91-82 win and a Big Sky Conference series split.
"We just don't have the energy on Saturdays that we have on Thursdays," said Montana junior Cameron Parker, whose team has won four straight Thursday conference games and lost four straight weekend league tests. "Whether it be because of one day of rest, I really couldn't tell you. We need two wins in a row. It's upsetting."
The Grizzlies fell to 5-7 in league play and 9-10 overall. The Wildcats improved to 7-3, 12-5 with their fifth win in six games. They're just one game behind league-leading Eastern Washington in the loss column.
"We played with good poise coming down the stretch," Wildcats veteran coach Randy Rahe told 406mtsports.com. "You know Montana is not going to give up, and of course they hit some shots to keep it going.
"I was proud of our guys for bouncing back after Thursday night. We had the late 8-0 run today, and we were able to get two or three stops in a row and that was the key. We were playing good offense all day. When we got stops consistently, then we were able to push the lead up."
Rahe, who has coached a lot of stellar players, including NBA star Damian Lillard, can relate to what coach Travis DeCuire and the Grizzlies are going through with mixed results in conference play. In his mind, it just takes time with a young team.
"They're just a little younger than they normally are," he said. "Travis (DeCuire) puts them in the right positions to be effective. But sometimes when you have a little youth — we went through it last year — you're up and down a little bit. But they've got good big guys, and their guards are dynamic."
The game was tied at 51-51 with just under 12 minutes left before Dillon Jones hit a pair of free throws for the Wildcats and then recorded a strip steal on Montana's Derrick Carter-Hollinger. It kick-started an 11-3 run, and the Grizzlies never fully recovered.
Montana cut its deficit to 62-60 on a Kyle Owens bucket with 8:19 left, but Weber responded with five points from the free-throw line, three coming after a technical was whistled on the UM bench.
Weber shot a sizzling 62.2% from the floor (28 for 45). The Grizzlies shot 45.8% (27 for 59) and were out-rebounded, 29-23.
"A successful 80 minutes are hard to come by right now in conference," DeCuire said, referring to this season's scheduling of back-to-back games against the same team. "But in all respect to Weber State, they're on top of the standings for a reason.
"They responded very well, made some good adjustments, and we had a hard time with those adjustments. We pressured them out of their offense and forced a lot of turnovers (Thursday). We didn't let the ball go side-to-side, so today they didn't even try to go side-to-side. They just threw it inside and drew a lot of fouls."
Weber State held a 30-21 edge in points from the foul line. The Wildcats also held an 11-2 edge in fast break points.
Five Weber State players scored in double figures, led by senior guard Isiah Brown with 21 points. Josh Vazquez led the Grizzlies with 17 points.
Montana led for most of the first half, opening up a 30-25 lead with just under four minutes left on a pair of technical foul shots by Vazquez. The Wildcats rallied and took a 36-34 lead into halftime behind a 3-ball by Michal Kozak and a pair of free throws by KJ Cunningham.
The Grizzlies will play at league-leading Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. MT Thursday in Cheney, Washington. The teams will them play a rematch at noon Saturday in Missoula
