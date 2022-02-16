MISSOULA — Last week brought surprising results — to put it mildly — in Big Sky Conference men's basketball competition.
Starting with last Thursday:
Montana, now 17-9 and 10-5 in Big Sky play, dropped an overtime game to Northern Arizona for the Grizzlies' first home loss of the season. That came just days after the Grizzlies knocked off preseason favorite Southern Utah at home.
Across I-90 in Bozeman, Montana State skirted by a dangerous, better-than-its-record Portland State team by three points. And, to add to a wacky night in the league, Weber State — which entered last weekend atop the standings — lost at Eastern Washington, 75-67.
That day alone shook up the race. But a certain game on Saturday stood out among the results.
Idaho, entering the weekend among the bottom three of the league with Sacramento State and Idaho State, hosted the Wildcats — hungry for a bounce-back after a close loss at EWU.
Idaho led by 13 at halftime, weathered a Weber run that gave the visitors a one-point lead midway through the second half to take the upset of the week in the league, 83-79 behind a 31-point outing from Mikey Dixon and a 26-point burst from Trevante Anderson.
While the Wildcats were upset, Montana bounced-back — again — from a surprising loss with one of its best offensive games of the season in a win over Portland State.
Bouncing back from surprising losses has been the norm for Montana as of late. The Grizzlies answered the Idaho State loss with a win over Southern Utah. Keeping things in perspective, UM senior point guard Cam Parker said the team — which is still young, led by three sophomore starters — is still learning to weather the ups and downs.
"It's more about staying disciplined, never being too high and never being too low," said Parker, whose team will play Idaho Thursday at 7 p.m. MT at ICCU Arena in Moscow. "If we beat Weber State, we can't go into the next game and we are playing Idaho State and look at them like, 'Oh, they are just going to lay down and we will beat them just because we beat Weber State the game before.'
"I think that's where we are at now," Parker added. "We win games but the next game is maybe against an opponent that isn't doing as well in the conference we can't just assume, 'Oh yeah, we are going to beat them just because they have a lesser record.' ... That's how we came into Northern Arizona and clearly Idaho State. ... Every team is good in this league so sometimes you just got to give them the benefit of the doubt."
Last time out against Idaho, the Grizzlies smothered high-scoring Dixon. The Vandals leading scorer was held scoreless on five field-goal attempts as he was suffocated by Brandon Whitney and the UM defense. Anderson, who has rounded into a dangerous scoring threat himself, went for 22 to fill in the void but it wasn't enough in a 81-62 Grizzlies win in Missoula.
But, unlike the ISU game, Parker said Montana is keeping things in better perspective so as to not be on the wrong end of a surprise upset.
"For now, for the rest of the season we aren't coming into games thinking 'Hey we are going to beat them,'" he said. "Even home games. We were undefeated at home and then we probably thought since we beat Southern Utah that we were going to beat Northern Arizona and then Northern Arizona comes into our house and beats us. That's the type of stuff that can't happen on a championship level team for sure."
Race for the title
Weber State losing two last weekend and three straight overall, Montana splitting its Thursday-Saturday games has helped Montana State, now up to 11 straight wins, get to a solid 1.5 games up on Weber State for the top spot in the standings.
The Bobcats (20-5, 12-2 BSC) sit atop but have games against top five teams Southern Utah (twice), Montana and Northern Colorado remaining — plus EWU and Sac State.
Weber State (18-8, 11-4 BSC), has a smoother schedule left facing off against bottom five teams Portland State, Northern Arizona and Sac State, plus Northern Colorado and Southern Utah.
The Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-4 BSC), third entering the week's slate, still has six games left four of which are against teams expected to snag a bye — MSU, UM and Weber.
Northern Colorado (14-11, 9-4 BSC) and Montana (17-9, 10-5 BSC) are basically tied at fourth and both have outside shots of moving up. The two still have to meet in Missoula while Northern Colorado will face a more balanced remaining slate with games against ISU (twice), Idaho, EWU, Weber, MSU and UM left.
"I expected us to be a little higher," Parker said when asked about the team's spot in the standings. "We didn't expect to lose to Idaho State and Northern Arizona."
