Montana's track and field teams earned three medals on Saturday, giving the Grizzlies six podium finishes as the men finished sixth in the team standings and the women placed ninth at the Big Sky Conference championships in Pocatello, Idaho.
Jansen Ziola took third in the women's 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 13.71 seconds on the final day of the four-day championships. Brent Yeakey placed third in the men's discus with a throw of 179 feet, 9 inches, just 1 foot shy of his school record. Paul Johnstone was third in the men's 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 47.15 seconds.
On Friday, Tanessa Morris won the women's hammer throw, while Evan Todd won the men's javelin. Ziola took third in the long jump, making her the lone Grizzly to medal twice at this year's championships.
The Montana men scored 58 points in placing sixth out of 11 teams. Northern Arizona won with 185 points, while Montana State was second with 119.
The Griz men had five point-scoring finishes between fourth and eighth place. Jaydon Green finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 14.38 seconds, just 0.14 off the school record. Matt Ward was fourth in the hammer with a personal-record throw of 209 feet. Quincy Fast was fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:50.40.
Montana's 4x100 relay team finished seventh in 41.70 seconds; the runners were Kip Krebsbach, Jason Upton, Cooper Hewett and Johnstone. The Griz were also seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:17.96; their runners were Jay Beagle, Will Dauenhauer, Fast and Johnstone.
The UM women scored 37.5 points, 16 of which came from Ziola, in taking ninth out of 10 teams. Northern Arizona won with 244 points, nearly doubling up second-place finisher Montana State, which scored 125.
The Griz women had five point-scoring finishes between fourth and eighth place. Ziola was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 1:00.71. Holly Sudol was eighth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:02.84. Jaree Mane was eighth in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 141 feet, 3 inches. Shealyne McGee tied for eighth in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 9 inches.
Montana's 4x100 relay team finished seventh in 47.91 seconds; the runners were Emma Normand, Abby Harmon, Camryn Dezember and Catie Buck.
