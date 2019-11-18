MISSOULA — For the first time since the 1947-48 season, Montana Tech got the best of the Montana men's basketball team.
The Orediggers, who play in the NAIA Frontier Conference, hit eight 3-pointers en route to a 74-72 upset over the Grizzlies on Monday night in Dahlberg Arena. Sindou Diallo led Montana Tech with 24 points, while Kendal Manuel scored a game-high 25 for Montana.
It is the first loss for the Grizzlies against a non-Division I team since the 2002-03 season, when they lost to Division II Alaska-Anchorage on the road. The Grizzlies last lost to a non-Division I school in Dahlberg during the 1980-81 season, when the feel to the University of Puget Sound.
Video from Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt #mtscores
“This is huge for our program … we want to feel like we’ve arrived, we want to feel like we’re a contender in our conference,” Oredigger head coach Adam Hiatt said following the game. “I think this gives our guys a big jolt.”
It is easily the biggest win for Hiatt, in his fourth year leading Montana Tech, during his time in Butte. The Orediggers had long been an also-ran in the Frontier Conference prior to Hiatt’s arrival and won a game in the postseason for the first time in 20 years a season ago.
But even still, it was an upset of shocking proportions for Montana. The Grizzlies, now 1-3, are coming off two straight NCAA tournament appearances and were picked to win the Big Sky Conference in the preseason.
“We’re just not all on the same page right now and that’s on me, I’ve got to do a better job,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “Execution is poor on the offensive end and I think it’s been good on the defensive end until tonight. Our level of intensity wasn’t high enough, but we turned the ball over too much and that has bit us in every game we’ve played.”
In some aspects, it was simply the Orediggers' night.
Minutes after badly missing a triple with a bit over a minute left, Montana Tech’s Troy Owens Jr. buried a 3-point shot to bring the Orediggers within a point. Montana missed a shot on the other end and Taylor England buried a deep two-point shot to give Montana Tech a 73-72 lead that would stand as the final. England then a late free throw to bring the score to it's final.
“I was getting wide-open shots and no one was running at me,” England said. “Coach just drew up a play … he said if we get the ball and they don’t score, just come down, hit a screen and just pop and shoot it."
He added: “I just shot it with confidence and I knew it was going in.”
Montana did have a chance to tie the game with 7.3 seconds left, but senior Sayeed Pridgett’s desperation shot at the buzzer clanked off the rim. The senior finished with 14 points, while Kyle Owens was the lone other Grizzly with double-digit points, also scoring 14.
Manuel played one of his best games of the season to this point, with the 25 points easily a season-high.
But it was not quite enough and the Orediggers ran on to the court to celebrate at the final buzzer and soaked Hiatt with a water cooler the moment he stepped foot in the locker room.
“It was crazy, I’m soaking wet, I walked into the locker room, didn’t see anybody and got a whole cooler dunked on me,” Hiatt said. “It’s gonna be an interesting drive home, I don’t have an extra set of clothes.”
