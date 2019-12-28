MISSOULA — Down the stretch during the Montana men’s basketball team's 79-72 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena, it slowly became clear there was not going to be a repeat of the collapse that led to an overtime loss in the Grizzlies' nonconference finale.
Turnovers and missed free throws — two things that hampered Montana during a loss to Nebraska-Omaha before Christmas — were not to be found during the final six minutes of the win over the Lumberjacks, the Grizzlies’ 10th straight in a Big Sky Conference opener.
The last turnover for Montana came at the 6:27 mark of the second half and the Grizzlies made their last eight free throws.
“I think our execution was a lot better, I think we were more confident down the stretch in what we were trying to accomplish,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “They did make some baskets, but that’s hard when you’re trying not to foul or give up 3-point baskets … I thought it took them longer to get those shots, which was better.”
Montana trailed by six at halftime and by as many as eight points during the second half. Several bursts helped get the Grizzlies within striking distance, but it was not until Kendal Manuel hit two free throws with 9:21 left in the second half that Montana took the lead for good.
Manuel, who had hit just 6 of 24 shots in the previous two games, scored 16 points on 10 shots for the Grizzlies Saturday night. He also dished out a pair of assists, one coming just prior to his free throws as Montana used a 20-5 run to take control of the game.
“Just believing, that’s what we were telling each other,” Manuel said of the second-half run. “We knew we were a better team, but we just had to believe it and go out there and execute everything … we locked down defensively at the end. Coaches were telling us that seven-minute, eight-minute mark, that’s gut-check time. That’s when we need to see where we’re at and who’s really men out there.”
Sayeed Pridgett continued his fantastic senior swan song with 27 points and 10 rebounds over 37 minutes despite dealing with foul trouble for the majority of the game. Pridgett was sent to the bench with two fouls early in the first half, but returned just minutes later.
Pridgett scored 18 of his 27 points after halftime. As a team, the Grizzles were extremely impressive in the second half, hitting 58.1% of their shots and 13 of 18 free throws.
“I thought our guys competed, obviously Montana is a great team and Coach DeCuire does a great job with his guys,” Northern Arizona interm head coach Shane Bucar said. “Pridgett and Manuel made some big shots, we couldn’t stop Pridgett and they showed that in order to be a champion in this league you have to be tough at the end.”
Cam Shelton had 17 points on 22 shots as well as nine rebounds to lead the Lumberjacks. Five players were in double figures for Northern Arizona, which shot 42.5% from the field and 8 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc.
But seven of those 3-point shots came in the first half and during the second, Montana was able to chase the Jacks off the line. It gave the Grizzlies a bit of space to mount a comeback as the defense continued to fuel the offense.
“We were happy with how we closed out, especially them having a lead at half and us being able to overcome that and then take our own lead after that,” Manuel said. “Just being able to close it with free throws, that was a big growing moment for us.”
