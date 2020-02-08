The Montana men's tennis team picked up a win in doubles, but just as it did against Gonzaga the day before the Griz let a win slip away with four straight singles losses against Boise State to fall 4-3 in a neutral-court dual in Spokane.
Seniors Max Korkh and Ludvig Hallgren picked up their second straight doubles win of the weekend while sophomores Milo Benn and Pontus Hallgren clinched the point for UM in another tiebreaker 7-6 (3).
Despite the hot start in doubles, the Griz again faltered in singles, with four straight losses on courts five, three, two and one to give the Broncos the win at Gonzaga's Stevens Tennis Center.
Oisin Shaffrey was once again a bright spot for Montana, picking up his second three-set win of the weekend and his third overall win, including doubles. On court four, the sophomore ground-out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Boise State's Blake Bayldon to close the gap.
Hallgren also took his match on court six to three sets, winning 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (7) in a superbreaker to bring the final score to 4-3 in BSU's favor.
On Friday, Montana started hot at Gonzaga with a win in the doubles round, but the lead wouldn't last as the Bulldogs claimed four-straight singles wins to pull out a 4-3 win over the upset-minded Griz.
