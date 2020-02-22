The Montana men's tennis team took a pair of wins over Whitworth on Saturday at The Peak, shutting out the Pirates 7-0 in both matchups.

Montana (7-3) swept the doubles matches in the first matchup to earn the doubles point.

All six of Montana's singles wins came in straight sets. Max Korkh downed Sean Singco 6-2, 6-3 at the top position. Ludvig Hallgren defeated Ethan Violette at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1. Oisin Shaffrey swept Ben Bethards at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0.

The Griz again swept the doubles matches to earn that point in the second match of the day.

Hallgren, Korkh and Shaffrey all won in straight sets at Nos. 1-3 to secure the second team win of the day.

Montana opens Big Sky play on March 7 when it hosts Northern Colorado.

