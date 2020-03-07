The Montana men's tennis team opened Big Sky Conference play with a 5-2 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday at The Peak.
The Griz improved to 8-3 overall with the win.
Montana dropped the doubles point, but won five of the six singles matches.
Oisin Shaffrey, Pontus Hallgren, Ludvig Hallgren and Ed Pudney all won their matches in straight sets. Milo Benn needed a third-set super-breaker to win his point.
The Griz host Portland State on Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Peak.
