The Montana men's tennis team upset the Nevada Wolf Pack 4-3 on Sunday in Salt Lake City to pick up the team's first win of the season thanks to some third-set heroics from Grizzly sophomore Milo Benn.

The win moved UM to 1-1 after the opening weekend of play following a 7-0 defeat to the Utah Utes on their home court on Saturday.

"We get to go home feeling good after a successful trip, and it will definitely give us something to work on going forward," said head coach Jason Brown. "This is a big, early-season, win, and good teams find ways to win early-season, neutral-site matches. I think those make a big difference later in the season."

Utah thwarted a Grizzly upset bid on Saturday to take a 7-0 win over a Montana squad that forced two, three-set matches and a pair of seven-game wins in singles but wasn't quite enough to upset the hosts from the Pac-12 after dropping the doubles point.

Montana clinched the doubles point against Nevada with wins from two all-sophomore teams, with Ed Pudney and Cameron Isbell taking a comfortable 6-1 win on court two and Oisin Shaffrey and Pontus Hallgren sealing the point with a 7-6 (5) tiebreaker win on court three.

One of UM's two seniors then helped extend the Grizzly lead in singles with Ludvig Hallgren getting a 6-4, 6-4 win on court two, and Isbell gave Montana its third win of the morning on court six with a 6-2, 7-5 win, the first dual win in his UM career.

Benn, who capped his fall tournament season with two titles and a 10-4 record a year after only seeing action in three dual matches his freshman season, clinched the 4-3 win for the Griz with a bounce-back three-set win on court five (6-4, 3-6, 6-4).

The Griz return to action on Feb. 7-8 in Spokane, where they will face Gonzaga and Boise State in a pair of duals.

