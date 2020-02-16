The Montana men's tennis team rolled to a 7-0 win over Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho, on Sunday to remain undefeated on its three-match weekend road trip.
The win moved the Griz above the .500 mark at 4-3.
Montana won each of its singles matches in straight sets and didn't drop more than two games in any one doubles match en route to the shutout. The win comes after UM picked up a pair of victories over George Fox and Whitman College in Walla Walla on Saturday.
Montana showed its strength in the singles round, not dropping a set in any of the six matches.
Sophomore Oisin Shaffrey improved to 5-2 on the season on with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Matus Rusnak. Fellow sophomore Pontus Hallgren improved to 4-0 on the singles court this season with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout as well on court six.
With Brown continuing to shuffle the lineup in the leadup to conference play, Hallgren's older brother, senior Ludvig Hallgren, picked up his first win of the year at the top of UM's lineup on court one. Playing at the top didn't slow down the elder Hallgren either, taking a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 win over the Warrior's William Bruchard.
