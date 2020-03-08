The Montana men's tennis team remained perfect in Big Sky Conference matches with a 6-1 win over Portland State on Sunday at The Peak.

Montana's doubles teams of Pontus Hallgren/Oisin Shaffrey and Ed Pudney/Cameron Isbell wontheir matches to give the Griz the doubles point.

Montana's only loss in singles play came at the No. 1 position where Forini Matteo downed Ludvig Hallgren 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Montana's Max Korkh, Shaffrey, Pudney, Pontus Hallgren and Milo Benn all wontheir singles matches in straight sets.

Montana is 2-0 in league matches, 8-3 overall.

