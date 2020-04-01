MISSOULA — Cameron Satterwhite will finish up his college basketball career at the University of Montana.
The former Northern Arizona guard confirmed a report by Verbal Commits on Wednesday that he has decided to transfer to the Grizzlies. A graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, Satterwhite will be available to play immediately.
The 6-foot-4 guard played in 29 games for the Lumberjacks last year, starting 18. He averaged 9.0 points per game on 42.7% shooting from the field and 38% from behind the 3-point line while also tallying 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Satterwhite’s reasoning for joining for Montana was pretty simple.
“One, the coaching staff. I was really heavily recruited by them so I felt the love from the jump,“ Satterwhite said to 406mtsports.com. “Two, the impact I could bring to the university … it’s a winning culture. I love winning. It’s always been my mantra growing up. I’ve been a winner growing up.”
The transfer guard knows a thing or two about winning. He spent his first two seasons with Loyola Chicago and was a sophomore on the 2017-18 Ramblers team that made an improbable run to the 2018 Final Four.
Satterwhite played in 35 games during that season and 65 total with the Ramblers.
Originally committed to the University of Colorado as a junior out of Gilbert Christian High School in Gilbert, Arizona, Satterwhite was injured right before his senior season. Colorado pulled the scholarship and he took an offer from Loyola Chicago, despite the assistant coach that recruited him leaving the program.
Following the Final Four season, Satterwhite said he felt he could do more back in Arizona, so he went home to play under Jack Murphy, the former Northern Arizona head coach. Murphy left after the 2018-19 season — which Satterwhite was forced to redshirt due to NCAA transfer rules — but the guard stayed this past season.
“My journey has been one for the books … I think I still have more in the chamber so that’s why I entered the portal again to go another program where I feel like I could add immediate presence to the program,” Satterwhite said. “This is the first time I’ll be playing for a coach that’s recruited me. That’s kind of rare in college basketball, but I’m happy I finally get to play for a coach that wants me.”
For Satterwhite, Northern Arizona simply did not fit into what he personally wanted out of his final year and was quick to say the transfer was more basketball related than anything.
“There’s no bad blood all. No bad blood with the coaching staff, players, any of that,” Satterwhite said. “It was just more of my decision of fit, a personal decision. I just feel like I’ll excel more at Montana.”
He will likely slot into a similar role to the one Kendal Manuel held down for the Grizzlies this past season, a sweet-shooting guard that can stretch the floor and make opponents pay in different ways.
Satterwhite also has notable athleticism and has the ability to make some truly impressive plays. That’s what he said he plans to bring to Missoula.
“I feel like I can bring excitement to Montana, like exciting plays,” Satterwhite said. “Dunks, highlight plays, being a good crowd pleaser I guess. But on a technical level, I feel like i have a good midrange game, I have a really good IQ of the game.”
While Satterwhite said he had not played against any of the current players on the Grizzly roster in AAU or otherwise, he is familiar with Montana’s system. Grizzly head basketball coach Travis DeCuire has also had tremendous success developing guards in his six years at the helm, which was another selling point.
“Pretty much every guard he’s had, he ups their numbers, upped all their stats all around playing under his system,” Satterwhite said. “The way he plays, I definitely trust him, as a coach with the X’s and O’s. I feel like I’m just a great fit for that because, again, I love to win. I’m a team-first guy.”
The only time Satterwhite has been to Missoula was Northern Arizona’s trip during the regular season and the coronavirus prevented him from taking any sort of visit. In any case, Satterwhite, who entered the transfer portal in late March, did not take much time to come to a decision.
He already seems happy with the fit, too.
“Whatever I need to do to win, whatever I need to bring to win, I’m all in for it,” he said. “I feel like us having that same goal of winning is going to keep the boat rolling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.