MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has had plenty of time off since its last game.
The Grizzlies haven't played since they fell to Montana State in Bozeman Sunday, Jan. 9 as COVID-19 kept Southern Utah from coming to town last week for what was billed to be a pivotal clash between top-tier Big Sky Conference teams.
So it goes in college basketball nowadays with postponements being a weekly, sometimes daily, occurrence across the sport. The Southern Utah game was moved to Monday, Feb. 7 — which comes right after a road swing for Montana in Ogden, Utah, and Pocatello, Idaho.
The Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky) are back to game action Thursday for a road tilt at Portland State (4-9, 2-3 Big Sky). If the Grizzlies keep up a trend that they've done this season, good things could be coming in the next three games.
The Grizzlies seem to have a knack for getting hot after a loss. After Montana fell to North Dakota early in the season, the team rattled off three double-digit wins in a row.
Then, after a loss to Northern Colorado in just the Grizzlies' second Big Sky game, Montana again rattled off three more double-digit wins — albeit two were against NCCAA teams Yellowstone Christian and SAGU American Indian College.
For good measure though, after Montana fell to Santa Clara in the non-conference finale, the team went on to win three straight — this go around two by double-digit scoring margins — before the Bobcats halted that streak in Bozeman.
Montana has only lost back-to-back games once this season when it fell to Mississippi State and North Dakota.
The Vikings come in in the bottom four of the league standings at eighth, with its two wins over fellow bottom-four teams Sacramento State (5-7, 1-4 Big Sky) and Idaho State (3-12, 1-5 Big Sky).
Two of Portland State's wins have come over non-Division I teams Evergreen State and George Fox putting the team at 2-9 against teams out of DI. Montana meanwhile has three non-DI wins this season and is 8-6 against DI squads.
It is safe to say the Vikings' offense has struggled.
Portland State sits second-to-last in the league at 39.9% from the field as a team — a mark that is good for 325 out of 358 Division I men's basketball teams — and is dead-last in 3-point field-goal percentage as a team at 27% on 281 attempts. The only other team that has taken fewer long balls than the Vikings is Sac State.
Portland State has four losses that have come within single digits, but those have come against teams with a combined record of 21-41 with the best of the bunch being Eastern Washington (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky).
Tip off Thursday is set for 8 p.m. (MT).
Notes: Grizzlies guard Robby Beasley III has hit double-digit scoring in four straight games, three of which he was Montana's leading scorer. ... Montana is 7-2 when Beasley hits in double-digit scoring. ... The last time Montana played following a loss to Montana State, the Grizzlies upset Weber State on the road near the end of the 2016-17 regular season.
