MISSOULA — Yellowstone Christian was within two points, down just 16-14, to the Montana men's basketball team in front a small crowd at Dahlberg Arena early in the first half on Friday.
Then Montana guard Robby Beasley III drilled a 3-pointer, and then another. A stop or two later, Montana forward Kyle Owens drilled a pair of treys.
The 12-0 run from deep made it a 28-14 Montana lead. Before the visiting Centurions could catch their breath, the Montana lead ballooned to 59-24 at half. Montana cruised in the second to take a lopsided 104-43 win.
The Grizzlies moved to 7-4 overall and remained perfect at home (6-0). Yellowstone, a difficult team to learn about because the school's athletic website is expired, fell to a Treasure State Division-I team for the second time this season. Montana State handed Yellowstone a 116-42 loss in an exhibition game.
The 104 points scored by Montana were a season high and the most since UM hung 102 on Yellowstone Christian last season.
The Grizzlies outscored the Centurions 33-10 over the final 13 minutes of the first half. That run blunted any hope for a wild upset at Dahlberg. The Grizzlies made six 3-pointers over that span, including three by Owens, two by Beasley and one by Freddy Brown III.
The stat sheet was full of eye-popping lines.
Owens scored a season-high 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting in a season-high 21 minutes. Beasley went for 15 points and was perfect from the field in the first half, hitting six in a row to open before missing his first shot in the second.
Cameron Parker, who started Friday as Brandon Whitney did not play, recorded his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as the senior guard has rolled as of late.
Brown, playing just his fourth game of the season, scored a career-high 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Scott Blakney and Derrick Carter-Hollinger also hit double-digit scoring at 14 and 11 points, respectively.
As a team the Grizzlies shot 57% from the field and 39% from deep with 12 made treys. Montana held Yellowstone Christian to 27% shooting from the field and just 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
Montana (7-4) will now be idle for over a week. The Grizzlies will next face Santa Clara (7-3) out of the West Coast Conference on Sunday, Dec. 19, in Santa Clara, California. Santa Clara has three games before the Grizzlies come to town.
