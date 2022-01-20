Portland State's James Jean-Marie launched a three-quarter-court shot that came up well short of the basket at the buzzer as Montana pulled out a road win on Thursday.
It was the Vikings' 10th miss on their 11 3-point attempts, a particularly bad percentage (9.1) for a team that entered the game last in the Big Sky making 27 percent of its attempts. Montana was better at 8 of 22 (36.4 percent), slightly above the 35.9 percent with which it entered the game, and that 3-point shooting proved to be a major difference in the outcome of the game.
The result was the Grizzlies pulling out a 66-64 win after an 11-day layoff to improve to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the Big Sky, while PSU dropped to 4-10, 2-4. The much-needed road win moved them to 3-6 away from home compared to 9-0 at Dahlberg Arena as they played their third of four consecutive road games.
"One of the things I said to the guys, I had been talking about tough skin a little bit and (that) we needed to build some," Griz head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO Radio after the game. "I think this is a group that needed to be on the road with a tough game, maybe down, have adversity, fight through it and then have success. It's one thing to go through adversity and lose all the time, but to come out of it and not have it be perfect, and so we had that and I think that that's growth."
The game came down to the final possession partly because of the Grizzlies' uncharacteristic free throw shooting. They entered the contest leading the league by making 81.7 percent of their attempts, but they hit just 16 of 26 (61.5 percent). Cam Parker, who had 13 points and four assists, was UM's season leader in free throw makes and attempts, but he sat out the final 2:22.
Despite the free throw struggles, Montana still had more makes than the Vikings had attempts (9 of 15). Robby Beasely finished with 18 points, one off his season high, and gave the Griz the lead for good on a layup with 55 seconds left. Brandon Whitney stole the ball on the next possession, and Josh Bannan sunk two free throws to push the lead to 66-63 and give him a game-high 22 points, his second-highest total of the season.
Portland State's Khalid Thomas split a pair of free throws with six seconds left, appearing to intentionally miss the second one with the Vikings down 66-64 in hopes they could get the offensive rebound. Beasley corraled the ball but missed both free throw attempts with three seconds left, allowing PSU a potentially game-winning heave.
"Guys took turns making big shots," DeCuire said. "I think that's been the strength of the team is that nobody can just take one guy away from us and beat us because we don't even know who's going to step up."
Bannan's 3-pointer with 7:34 left in the game gave the Griz their first lead. Neither team had more than a seven-point lead, but UM remained in the game despite stretches of 7:16 and 3:54 without a made field goal in the first half.
One key for Montana was making changes to a zone defense to limit PSU's inside scoring. The Vikings shot 49.1 percent compared to UM's 40.4 percent partly because they dominated the paint with a 50-22 edge in points and a 36-31 advantage in rebounds. While the Griz struggled there, they scrapped on defense, forcing 14 turnovers while committing just 11 themselves.
PSU had four scorers in double figures, led by Damion Squire's 17 points. Jean-Marie added 16, Thomas chipped in 11 and Michael Carter had 10.
"We had to make some defensive adjustments and do some things that we hadn't done all year to keep them out of the paint," DeCuire said. "I think that got them passive, and then when we make big shots, their pace slowed down, they weren't as confident, the trash talk stops.
"Once you can steal momentum, it's a new game. But the biggest thing was it was a game of adjustments. We just made a lot of adjustments in the timeouts. I think the last one that we made to just kind of suffocate them and take away their penetration lanes allowed us to make that run."
