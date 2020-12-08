The Montana men's basketball team drew to within three points twice late in the first half, but Georgia led end to end, sending the Grizzlies to their fourth-straight loss to start the season.
Behind 15 points, 17 rebounds and three steals from Toumani Camara, the Bulldogs downed Montana, 63-50, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia in front of around 1,600 fans. UM started 0-4 for just the third time since 1972.
The Grizzlies will be back in action on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena against Yellowstone Christian, a late-added afternoon game against the non-NCAA, non-NAIA school. An official time hasn't been announced yet.
"There's some growth in some areas, no question about it," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio following the game. "Once we got better offensive possessions, got five guys back and built our defense, they struggled to score. But at the same time, we've got to have that same resiliency on the offensive side, and with their pressure, you just can't turn the ball over."
Turnovers were indeed an issue. Montana had 20 turnovers in the game, including 13 in the first half. Georgia's poor shooting turned those into just 16 points, but it still follows an early season trend of turnovers coming at inopportune times for the Grizzlies.
Despite falling in a 17-5 hole early, Montana scraped back and was down by just three points following the third of three first-half 3-point shots from Eddy Egun.
Montana was not able to capitalize, and Georgia ended the period on a 7-2 run to take a 32-24 lead into halftime. From the 10-0 run that got the Grizzlies back into the game until the end of the contest, UM hung around, never going down by more than 16 and keeping the contest around a 10-point deficit.
The problem was Montana could not string enough productive offensive possessions together to mount a comeback. Many of those aforementioned turnovers were head-scratching and had to have been frustrating for the coaching staff.
"They got into transition too often," DeCuire said. "And a lot of that was off turnovers."
Transition has been a thorn in Montana's side so far this season, and the Grizzlies were outscored on the fast break 24-3 on Tuesday. Montana, which was not credited with any fast break points in two games against Southern Utah, has been outscored 52-5 in transition points this season.
This year's Grizzlies are not exactly built as a speedy team that can score the majority of its points in transition. But in order to be able to generate offense, that means UM needs to be solid in its half-court sets.
Getting those set plays and half-court sets to work consistently will be critical once Big Sky play begins in earnest come conference season. It is tough to work out the kinks with a new team against high-major teams, which is why the game against Yellowstone Christian will be important.
"There were four or five times I can recall in the second half where we had a guy open inside and they'd slap the ball out of a guy's hand while he was trying to see the action," DeCuire said. "We just didn't do a good enough job offensively of being tough and decisive through the pressure."
Kyle Owens continued his strong stretch of play for the Grizzlies, scoring 17 points on 14 shots and adding six rebounds. Egun scored a career-high 11 points in 25 minutes.
Montana was without Cam Satterwhite and DJ Carter-Hollinger for the second-straight game. Darius Henderson made his season debut for the Grizzlies, picking up two fouls in three minutes and missing his lone field goal attempt.
"When you have young leaders and young returners, that's the hard part," DeCuire said. "So, a lot of it, when you have a program like we do, instead of putting teams together every year, you have those years where your youth is your leadership and you hope they grow through the season."
NOTES: Montana was out-rebounded on the offensive glass 18-3 Tuesday and is negative-28 in offensive rebounds this year. ... Montana has had the leading scorer in three of four games this year. ... Four Georgia players scored in double-digits, though the Bulldogs shot just 27 of 68 from the field, including 5 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.