MISSOULA — The last time Montana and Eastern Washington faced off this season, things got a bit physical.
Montana (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference) and Eastern Washington (11-9, 5-4 BSC) were each called for 28 fouls. There were a combined 64 free throws attempted and three Montana players fouled out as the Grizzlies gutted out a 90-78 win over the Eagles in Cheney, Washington, on Jan. 6.
Head coach Travis DeCuire, who is one win away from 100 career Big Sky wins, said after that win on the KGVO postgame show his team was showing confidence in one another on offense — Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney each scored 19 and Josh Bannan was right behind with 16.
Going back further though, Saturday will be the first time that Eastern Washington has played in front of fans in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena since the infamous game that a Montana cheerleader was ejected after getting tangled up with Eagles forward Kim Aiken Jr. in 2019-20.
As always between the two powers of the Big Sky, there could be some fireworks and drama come Saturday's 7 p.m. MT tip off.
"The style of play is the same," DeCuire said Thursday night after the Idaho win. "They've got some players and some guys that can put the ball in the basket. They spread the floor. They shoot it. For us we need to score off our defense. We need to get stops, keep them out of the paint. ... We need to be physical and play defense. If we do that we will get in transition and have some high-percentage shots. To me that is a recipe for winning."
More recently, the Grizzlies' earlier win over the Eagles this season was just weeks ago at the beginning of the month. Since then, the Grizzlies have surged with defense, going 3-1 with a loss to Montana State and three wins in a row over Portland State, Northern Arizona and Idaho.
Montana held two of the top scorers in the Big Sky — NAU guard Jalen Cone and Idaho guard Mikey Dixon — to well below their season averages in both double-digit wins.
Following the Idaho victory Thursday night, DeCuire had high praise for the defense, namely Brandon Whitney and calling the guard's defense "phenomenal" especially in the way he stops players from getting to their spots.
But more than that, the team defense has been just as good backing him up. If Cone or Dixon happened to get a step into the lane, bigs like Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Mack Anderson or Scott Blakney have been there to contest at the rim.
That combination of strong, physical individual defense backed by a stout team scheme has helped Montana hold teams to a conference-low 64.6 points per game on 44% and the second-best opponent 3-point field goal percentage of 30.1%.
Eastern Washington meanwhile, has gone 3-2 with wins over Idaho, Sacramento State and Idaho State, with losses to Northern Colorado and most recently Montana State in Bozeman Thursday.
"They are going to up for this one so it will be important for all the fans to come and support us," DeCuire said. "Our guys need to be locked in and defend a little better than we did the last time that we saw them."
