MISSOULA — Northern Colorado and Montana came into Saturday billed as two of the better Big Sky Conference men's basketball teams, and the programs played like it in a tight contest.
It came down to the final eight minutes, and more specifically the final minute, a key point in games that Grizzlies head coach Travis DeCuire has emphasized all year.
The Grizzlies, who were picked fourth in the preseason polls, and the Bears, who were picked fifth in both polls, went toe-to-toe all night in Greeley, Colorado. In the end Northern Colorado dealt the final blow in a 78-75 win.
Montana entered the final minute down 74-73. A travel by Northern Colorado guard Daylen Kountz with 45 seconds left on the clock gave Montana a stop.
Grizzlies guard Cameron Parker drove left off a screen from teammate Kyle Owens and was hit by Northern Colorado forward Bodie Hume. Parker hit both foul shots, but Northern Colorado had an answer with a dunk by big Kur Jongkuch.
Parker missed a layup against a Jongkuch contest, then Bannan hauled in an offensive board but his shot was no good but a jump ball gave possession to Montana. Robby Beasley III had his shot blocked by Kountz on the ensuing inbounds with 6.2 seconds left.
Matt Johnson hit a pair of free throws, putting the Bears up 78-75 with 3.4 seconds left. Lonnell Martin Jr. inbounded the ball to Parker, who then hit Martin for a near-half-court 3 that bounced just off the front rim.
It wasn't the cleanest game played, with Montana called for 12 first-half fouls and 23 for the game, and Northern Colorado not that far off with eight in the opening 20 minutes and 18 for the game. But it was competitive and gave a bit of a glimpse of how the top of the league could look near the end of the season.
Owens played possibly his best game of the season against a Division-I team Saturday. The junior forward entered the night struggling to shoot, and struggling to get consistent minutes. He entered shooting just 1 of 13 against D-I teams, and had played more than 10 minutes just twice this year against D-I teams.
On Saturday, Owens looked more like the Owens of last season. He finished with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting and three boards, playing well when given the chance due to foul trouble to other Montana forwards.
But Owens' night wasn't perfect. He was called for a flagrant foul on a contest against Hume, who converted the bucket despite contact around his head. The score, plus the ensuing free throw, gave the Bears a 63-61 lead around the eight minute mark.
The Bears kept that tight lead until a 3-pointer by Bannan tied the game at 68-all with about 5:30 left on the game clock. The Grizzlies and Bears traded baskets and stops from there as neither could pull away until the final possessions.
The Grizzlies had four players score double digits led by Parker’s 15 as he added five assists and four rebounds. Owens (12), Bannan (11) and Beasley (10) also hit the double-digit mark. Martin struggled as he went 0 for 8 from the field and 0 for 6 from deep. Montana’s bench played great, scoring 45 of Montana’s 75 points.
“K.O. didn’t play last game and came in ready to perform,” DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. “I think it's huge. The guys are in the right frame of mind right now.’
Kountz led Northern Colorado with 18 points while Hume scored 16. Montana was out-rebounded 35-24 and the Bears shot double the amount of foul shots as Montana — 28 to 14.
Around the Big Sky
It was a night of close calls in the Big Sky with three of the six games decided by single digits, including Montana's close loss in Greeley.
Southern Utah (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky) beat Idaho (1-7, 0-1 Big Sky), 81-75. Montana State (5-4,1-1 Big Sky) led by 20 but escaped Sacramento with a 68-66 win over Sac State (3-5, 0-2 Big Sky). Northern Arizona (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky) edged out Idaho State (1-7, 0-2 Big Sky), 73-70, in Pocatello.
The other two games were a little bit different. Weber State (8-0, 2-0 Big Sky) won its eighth straight game with an 80-69 win over Portland State (3-4, 1-1 Big Sky). Eastern Washington (4-4, 0-1 Big Sky) beat Nebraska Omaha, 92-81, in a non-league game on the road.
Up next
Montana hosts Air Force (7-1) out of the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday night at Dahlberg Arena. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
