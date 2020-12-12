MISSOULA — While Yellowstone Christian College did not present much of a challenge to the Montana men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon in the Grizzlies home opener at Dahlberg Arena, the game could pay dividends down the road.
A National Christian College Athletic Association team, the Centurions are neither an NCAA- or NAIA-affiliate team and it should not come as a surprise Montana walked out with a 102-42 win. With no fans allowed, it felt like a closed-door scrimmage the Grizzlies have not yet had this year.
But Montana, which has already played high-major teams USC and Georgia, needed a game like this, especially after falling twice to Southern Utah by a single point. The victory puts the Grizzlies at 1-4 on the year, with a contest at Washington on tap for next week.
"I think the biggest thing was that this was an opportunity to get better and to realize the areas that we've gotten better," UM coach Travis DeCuire said following the win. "I thought we were showing improvement in the Southern Utah games, even from game one to game two as we came out of the USC game, but the results didn't show that.
"To have confidence, you need to see that you have more points than your opponent on the screen from time to time and we just really needed that."
Defensively, the Grizzlies have been fairly stout this fall and have allowed a team to score more than 65 points just twice. DeCuire is an astute defensive coach and that end of the floor has rarely been a major issue for the teams he has coached.
On the other end of the court, Montana has sometimes struggled to finish possessions and plays with the precision its half-court offense requires. Turnovers and plays ending with shots away from what the set was designed for have happened far more than the coaching staff would like to see.
Saturday's game against Yellowstone Christian was an opportunity to run through those plays and scenarios against a defense that was not made up of its own players for long periods of time. That is important, especially so because the pandemic has stopped and started practices for the Grizzlies due to quarantines and players testing positive.
Montana has also not had the opportunity to find non-conference games against like opponents, who would have given the Grizzlies a tune-up and film to work with before Big Sky play starts in a normal season.
"It was nice to get our first win and it was nice to see the ball moving around a lot and us playing together as a team," Montana point guard Cameron Parker said. "We've been kind of stagnant lately, not throwing it to the bigger guys in the post and stuff like that.
"So it was nice to see all of us move the ball around and it led to easy buckets on our end."
Montana had 60 points in the paint and 21 assists on 39 made field goals. The 15 turnovers the Grizzlies had was still a little high, but in all it was a strong offensive performance against an undersized team.
According to Montana Sports Information, it was the 31st game 100-point game in Grizzly history and the 60-point margin of victory was third-most in school history. Montana shot 68.4% from the field, hitting 39-of-59 shots. The Grizzlies limited Yellowstone Christian to just 27.9% shooting.
Michael Steadman and Josh Bannan each had 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, with the forward duo adding on eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Sophomore forward Kyle Owens notched the first double-double of his career, scoring 10 points and hauling in 13 rebounds.
It was a season-high in points for both Steadman and Bannan.
"I just got to be patient, we got a new group, so like, we don't really have the chemistry yet," Steadman said. "They're trying to get the ball inside. It's frustrating but I know they're trying to do the right thing and we're building off each get.
"Today was an example of that, of how we've practiced getting the ball inside."
Parker nearly had a double-double as well, finishing with 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Brandon Whitney was in double figures with 15 points on nine shots and had four assists and three steals, while Josh Vazquez hit three triples on the way to 15 points.
The Grizzlies forced 16 Centurion turnovers, with Yellowstone Christian guard leading the way with 20 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes.
"Our trust in one another to make plays and make good decisions is a huge area of growth for us moving forward," DeCuire said. "And I think we took some steps in the right direction today."
NOTES: Cam Satterwhite, DJ Carter-Hollinger, Robby Beasley and Hunter Clarke did not play for Montana ... Satterwhite was dressed out for the game and went through warmups ... Montana shot 19-of-23 from the foul line ... UM outrebounded YCC 49-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.