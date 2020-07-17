Cats vs. Griz 12 (copy)

Montana head coach Travis DeCuire speaks to his players during a timeout during a 2019-20 game.

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has been recognized for its success in the classroom.

On Thursday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) released their annual list for its Team Academic Excellence Award. NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA teams with cumulative grade-point averages above 3.0 grab the recognition.

Montana is one of four Big Sky Conference schools to receive this year's award along with Northern Arizona, Idaho State and Eastern Washington. 

"We're proud that we've been able to receive this recognition several times now,"UM head coach Travis DeCuire said in a release. "It's something we don't take lightly, and something we put a lot of attention into throughout the year."

Montana had four individual Academic All-Big Sky selections in the spring. UM men's basketball posted a 3.22 cumulative GPA in 2019-20 that included a 3.38 mark in the spring semester.

This came despite coronavirus disrupting college semesters across the country, forcing all learning online.

"The people around us set our student-athletes up for success and allowed us to finish our semester strong," DeCuire said. "Our administration, professors and academic team did a phenomenal job. They were flexible and versatile, and really helped our student-athletes buckle down."

DeCuire has long has gotten good results from his student-athletes in the classroom.

"Six years in, and every senior who has touched the floor for us has walked away with a diploma," DeCuire said. "That's very difficult to do in athletics, and I'm proud of the fact that we're creating productive men in society, on the court and off of it."

