MISSOULA — The upcoming Big Sky Conference men’s basketball series between Montana and Idaho, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in Missoula, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals’ program.

Big Sky Conference regular-season games that are canceled will not be rescheduled. At this time, Montana’s next game will be in the Big Sky Conference tournament next week in Boise, Idaho. That game will be probably be in the first round on Wednesday.

Montana has had three straight games canceled, including a home non-conference contest that was slated for Sunday against Yellowstone Christian.

The Grizzlies will enter the Big Sky tourney on a roll. They swept Idaho State in Pocatello last week. 

—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments