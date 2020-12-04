MISSOULA — Montana gets its first taste of back-to-back games against conference opponents when it tips off at noon on Saturday with Southern Utah.
Due to the pandemic, the Big Sky schedule is set up in such a way most teams will play back-to-back against conference opponents this season. This was to cut down on the amount of travel, both as a way to cut costs and potential spread of the coronavirus.
With a short turnaround to play the same team, a variety of factors will come into play — coaching adjustments will be paramount and it could provide for unique situations.
In normal seasons, teams often change significantly between the times they play each other. That will not be the case this year, barring serious injury.
"Some adjustments and do a couple things differently," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said to KGVO radio following Thursday's loss. "We've got a day to work on it. Late-night film for me tonight. Try and see what we can do better. Fix a couple things and see what we can do Saturday."
The Grizzlies, who fell to the Thunderbirds by a point, led for most of the game as Southern Utah struggled through a cold shooting night. UM's defense was solid, but the Thunderbirds were able to get to the line 40 times.
Through two games the Grizzlies have been called for 57 fouls and opponents have made 63% of their free throws. Montana is just 25 of 43 (58.1%) from the free-throw line and missed eight against SUU.
Offensive flow has been hard to come by in the first two games for UM, an issue directly related to fouls. DeCuire put out some lineups that played very well, but having players sit out due to foul trouble took a toll.
"The lineups that I had that were playing well didn't stay on the floor very long because of the fouls," DeCuire said. "And so every time we start to build a lead and build momentum, those guys were coming out."
This also hampered offensive execution. Montana is currently giving heavy minutes to five players who who did not take the floor for the Grizzlies last year.
That includes freshman Brandon Whitney and junior transfer Cameron Parker, both of whom are playing heavy minutes at the point. Both are talented players and have flashed plenty of what they will be able to do for Montana this year in two games, but it will take time for them to be fully comfortable.
This especially showed in the waning minutes of the second half and it was a variety of players.
"There were three or four times down the stretch we ran a play to the wrong person and we didn't get a shot," DeCuire said. "So once again that's just execution."
The Grizzlies did force star SUU guard John Knight III into a few bad shots, but he still finished 5-of-12 from the field and scored 21 points in 39 minutes. He nearly notched a double-double with nine rebounds — three offensive — and tacked on three assists and three steals.
Dre Marin and Tevian Jones struggled mightily from the field for SUU, combining to shoot 2-of-13 on the night.
DeCuire said he felt his team executed its scouting report well, but a win on Saturday afternoon will need another strong performance against the rest of the Thunderbird's weapons.
