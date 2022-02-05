For the first time since Dec. 31, 2009, the Idaho State men's basketball team has beaten Montana, snapping a 22-game skid in the series.
From start to finish, the Bengals controlled just about every aspect of Saturday's 86-63 win in Pocatello, Idaho. It's UM head coach Travis DeCuire's first loss to ISU since he took over.
UM falls to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in Big Sky play. Idaho State improves to 4-16, 2-9.
The Idaho State play-by-play announcer kept repeating on the ESPN+ broadcast that it's an all-time night for the Bengals, and that rang true the more he said it.
The Bengals came into the day near or at the bottom of the Big Sky in most major offensive categories. They were averaging the fewest points (62.1), had the largest margin of defeat (minus-13.6), had the lowest field-goal percentage (40 percent), the lowest 3-point field-goal percentage (29.5 percent) and the lowest assist-to-turnover ratio (0.65).
You wouldn't guess that was the case based off the game.
In short: Idaho State had an all-time night.
The Bengals shot 62.5 percent from the field against one of the best defenses in the Big Sky and went 7 of 14 from deep. They looked the part of a team that had more than just one win over a Division I team this season.
Brandon Whitney scored 10 of UM's first 12 points and finished with a team-high 19, followed by Cam Parker's 15 and Kyle Owens' nine.
Idaho State was paced by the energetic and frantic play of forward Malik Porter, who scored 20, hauled in 10 boards and made a number of key defensive stops, including a block on Josh Vazquez late in the second half to put the exclamation point on the upset.
UM will face Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Monday in Missoula.
