MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has added a Friday home game against Dickinson State at 4 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
The Grizzlies were previously scheduled to play their first five games on the road, before adding a home game last Saturday vs. Yellowstone Christian College (102-42 win), and now Friday's tilt vs. Dickinson State.
Dickinson State, an NAIA school from North Dakota, is 3-4 on the season, picking up wins over Montana Tech, Doane and Mayville State. The Blue Hawks are coached by former Griz player Derek Selvig, who is in his first season with the program.
Friday's game will be broadcast worldwide on Pluto TV (channel 1056). Fans anywhere can access Pluto TV online or by downloading the Pluto TV app for mobile and tablet devices. The Pluto TV app is also available on any connected living room device such as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation or Xbox, as well as most smart TVs, including those from Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.
In addition to streaming, every Montana game this season can be heard over the airwaves on the Grizzly Sports Network. In Missoula, Montana fans can hear Riley Corcoran's calls on KGVO (98.3 FM/1290 AM). Those who are not in the Missoula or Montana footprint can still listen to the radio broadcast wherever they are in the world through TuneIn.
At this time, per guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department, Montana home games will not be open to the general public.
