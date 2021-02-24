MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team will try to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday night when it plays at Idaho State at 7 p.m.
After splitting five consecutive Big Sky Conference series, UM was on the losing end last week, swept by first-place Eastern Washington. The Grizzlies' offense put up 76 points in both games, a number good enough to win most nights, but the Eagles proved to be too much by eclipsing 90 points.
In both instances, Montana (9-12) was doomed by a 10-minute period to start the game. The Grizzlies fell behind 47-20 last Thursday, before out-scoring the Eagles over the final 30 minutes. On Saturday, Montana once again found itself trailing early, and by as many as 29 points, before cutting the final margin to 14.
"The ability to handle adversity and mental toughness are always things that come up in conversation when trying to build a program or sustain a program, and we get an opportunity this week to show where we're at with those two things," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "This week we have a tough matchup, going up against a team that's playing very good basketball right now and is on a big win streak. For us, the most important thing is to make the most of the opportunity that's right in front of us."
That opportunity is to try and use the next two weeks to refocus and build momentum going into the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho. First comes a two-game road series at Idaho State, arguably the league's biggest positive surprise. Idaho State was picked to finish 10th in the preseason polls, but currently is 7-3 and in position to earn a bye into the quarterfinals of next month's tournament.
Idaho State (12-7) is on a four-game winning streak, but two of those victories came against non-Division-I competition and the other two came against winless Idaho. The Bengals then had last week's series at Montana State canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bobcats' program, meaning Idaho State hasn't played since Feb. 15 and hasn't played a Big Sky school since two days prior.
"They're playing more confident than they have in the past, and for them to have a winning record this late in the year is a sign of growth for that program," DeCuire said of Idaho State. "They look like a team that has better chemistry than they've had, and when you bring guys back, and you're older in some spots, you're going to play better.
"They've won a lot of games at home, and they've won close games at home. We'll have to play really good basketball to win."
Idaho State is 8-1 on its home court this season, with its lone loss coming Jan. 18 to Sacramento State, 70-65.
Looking to get experience playing on consecutive days, as Montana will have to do next month at the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, the Grizzlies have added a late non-conference game against Yellowstone Christian College.
The two teams will meet for the second time this season on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Montana and Yellowstone Christian College previously met in December, with Montana earning a 102-42 win, the third-largest margin of victory in school history. Six Grizzlies were in double figures for scoring, led by Josh Bannan (19).
Yellowstone Christian College is an NCCAA member (National Christian College Athletic Association) member located in Billings. Earlier this year, the Centurions played several Big Sky Conference schools, including Montana, Montana State and Weber State.
Sunday's game will be streamed across the globe on Pluto TV (ch. 1056) and may be listened to on the Grizzly Radio Network. Montana's volleyball team hosts Idaho on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., meaning basketball's tip will begin at 7:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the volleyball court is cleared, whichever comes later.
