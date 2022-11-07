MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula.
The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
It’ll be the season opener for both teams when UM plays at Duquesne 5 p.m. MT Tuesday at the 3,500-capacity UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s the first of two road games out east to start the season for the Griz, who play at Xavier on Friday.
Montana returns four starters and five of its top eight players from a team that went 18-14 overall and 11-9 in Big Sky play. Led by ninth-year coach Travis DeCuire, they're picked to finish third in the preseason conference polls by the media and coaches.
Junior forward Josh Bannan, an offensive threat, earned second-team All-Big Sky honors last season and was one of six preseason All-Big Sky picks this year. Senior forward Mack Anderson is back as a defensive presence around the basket after he was injured late last season. The Griz also return two starting junior guards in Brandon Whitney, the team’s third-leading scorer, and Lonnell Martin Jr., and senior guard Josh Vazquez, who has come off the bench.
Montana boosted its frontcourt depth by bringing in two transfer forwards in Dischon Thomas (Colorado State) and Laolu Oke (MSU Denver). The guard rotation should include grad transfer Aanen Moody (Southern Utah) and NAIA transfer Jonathan Brown (Central Methodist).
Duquesne, picked to finish last in the Atlantic 10, has 10 newcomers on its roster after going 6-24 overall and 1-16 in conference play last year. Head coach Keith Dambrot is 71-71 in five seasons at Duquesne after he went 305-139 and made the NCAA tournament three times over 13 seasons at Akron. Prior to that, he coached LeBron James at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
The Dukes return two starters in 6-foot-7 junior forwards Kevin Easley Jr. and Tre Williams as they look to bully teams in the paint. Easley, a second-year transfer from TCU, averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds last year. Williams, a second-year transfer from Indiana State, averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and ranked 39th nationally with 2.08 blocks per game.
Duquesne gets two grad student forwards back from injuries. R.J. Gunn scored 1,183 points at Division II Lenoir Rhyne. Duquesne went 0-16 after Austin Rotroff got injured last year.
The Dukes have added five transfers. Junior guard Dae Dae Grant scored 1,171 points in three seasons at Miami of Ohio and was a two-time All-MAC selection. Grad student guard Tevin Brewer posted 760 points in three seasons at FIU and was a third-team All-CUSA honoree last year. Senior forward Joe Reece totaled 631 points in four seasons at Old Dominion and Bowling Green.
Junior guard Jimmy “Tre” Clark III led Northwest Florida to the NJCAA national championship last year after he started college at VCU. Sophomore guard Quincy McGriff earned second-team All-America JUCO honors at Salt Lake Community College.
"On paper, they're really good at two things that we weren't very good at last year," DeCuire said on the Inside the Den podcast Monday. "They're going to put four guys on the floor at some point in time that have averaged two or more offensive rebounds a game. Their two starting front line players, two and a half offensive rebounds a game. We were the worst rebounding team in the country probably. So, can we keep them off the glass, key No. 1.
"Two, two really good guards that have scored a lot of points that can create their own shot. We were good last year when there was one of them on a team. When there was two, we struggled. So, do we have a second perimeter defender that can stay in front of a guard that can create his own shot and create for others?
"Those are the two biggest question marks for us going into this game, and those are two big keys for us going into this game: contain and rebound. And then the other piece is it's a team that has so much experience that if it's a close game and you hit that six-, seven-minute mark, they're going to believe they can win. I'm interested to see what our body language is at that point in time. For us, our keys are keep them in front of us, rebound the ball and play as fast as we can offensively."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.