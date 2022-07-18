MISSOULA — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play nationally respected powerhouse Gonzaga on Dec. 20 in Spokane.

Rocco Miller, a college basketball analyst who works out of San Francisco, first reported the news on Twitter on Monday.

Gonzaga and Montana used to play one another on a semi-regular basis. They last played in 2015, with the Bulldogs prevailing against coach Travis DeCuire's team, 61-58.

Gonzaga is expected to be ranked in the top 3 in the Associated Press preseason rankings. Last March the Zags reached the Sweet 16 and the year before they lost in the national title game to Baylor.

