MISSOULA — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play nationally respected powerhouse Gonzaga on Dec. 20 in Spokane.
Rocco Miller, a college basketball analyst who works out of San Francisco, first reported the news on Twitter on Monday.
Gonzaga and Montana used to play one another on a semi-regular basis. They last played in 2015, with the Bulldogs prevailing against coach Travis DeCuire's team, 61-58.
Gonzaga is expected to be ranked in the top 3 in the Associated Press preseason rankings. Last March the Zags reached the Sweet 16 and the year before they lost in the national title game to Baylor.
