MISSOULA — Montana added three basketball players to its 2021-22 roster last week, with the trio signing a National Letter of Intent or scholarship agreement during the April signing period.
Joining the Griz program is Jonathan Braggs, a prep star out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, and transfers Scott Blakney (Idaho) and Lonnell Martin Jr. (Otero Junior College).
Grizzly coach Travis DeCuire noted that the roster likely is not yet complete, but he's pleased with what he and his staff have been able to accomplish so far. The additions come after Montana signed zero players during the early — and traditional — signing period in November.
That, for the most part, was intentional.
For one, NCAA coaches had been restricted since March 2020, unable to evaluate prospects off campus or bring recruits to campus. DeCuire said that the Grizzlies could have filled their open spots in November, but it wasn't in the program's best interest, both because of limited evaluation periods and the uncertainty for needs.
"We would have been rolling the dice on someone and maybe developing them into a player down the road for us," DeCuire said. "It just didn't make sense to rush into anything."
Montana has traditionally set itself apart by being a program that recruits through relationships, taking effort to build those relationships off the court, developing them over time and seeing the fruits once they get to campus. With a limited recruiting cycle — one that has now gone on for more than a full year — DeCuire believes his 2020-21 team started slow but began to find its form over the latter months of the season. In a typical year, maybe the team would have been a couple months ahead of where this year's team was at.
The current recruiting model isn't sustainable, DeCuire said, but one that he and his staff are trying to make the most of.
"Am I comfortable with recruiting the way we have recently? No," he said. "But I do think we made the most of a hard situation and found a good balance of recruiting for the future while also being able to field a team right away."
—UM sports information
