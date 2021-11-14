MISSOULA — After opening the season with games against teams on opposite ends of the college basketball spectrum, the Montana Grizzlies are coming back to Earth on Monday.
The Grizzlies got the new season going with a blowout win over NAIA Dickinson State last Tuesday. Then, Saturday night, Montana lost big on the road to Mississippi State out of the SEC. Those are two games that are pretty tough to get a major feel on where the Grizzlies are as a team.
That isn't to say those games against high-majors — the Griz have one more against Oregon in December on the road, as head coach Travis DeCuire noted on the KGVO postgame show after Saturday's game — are a waste of time.
"These games, you play these for a purpose," he said. "If you want to be a team that can compete in March, you're going to have to play some teams that will be playing in March. I think these high-major games are great for us because of the physicality and the athleticism. It's something we won't see in conference and, even if we don't have great success, we still get better."
The upcoming stretch should clear things up.
Montana (1-1) will continue its road trip with a clash at North Dakota (0-1) Monday in Grand Forks. Game time is set for 6 p.m. and the action may be streamed at midcosports.com.
North Dakota opened the season with a 75-60 loss to Milwaukee Tuesday night at home. The Fighting Hawks shot just 12 of 40 from 2-point range and 8 of 29 from deep.
They were led by 13 points from Paul Bruns off the bench and 11 from Ethan Igbanugo. Caleb Nero, who played one season in the Big Sky at Weber State his freshman year in 2019, shot just 2 of 17 in the loss. The Fighting Hawks went 9-17 last season.
It is a quick turnaround, similar to the Thursday-Saturday turn in conference play, for Montana having to go from Mississippi to North Dakota for a Monday night game.
"It's just like conference," DeCuire said. "You got a day in between to think about it, work on a couple things and clean up a couple things. Really it's all mental. ... This turnaround will be good for us, especially on the road, because we will have some conference games like this."
Following the game against the former Big Sky Conference team — North Dakota was in the league from 2012 through 2018 before leaving for its current home, the Summit League — Montana will get a short breather before a key stretch.
On Saturday night, following a loaded day of football with the hyped-up Brawl of the Wild in town, Montana will host Nebraska Omaha. The following week, the team hosts the Zootown Classic and will face UC San Diego, UNC Wilmington and Southern Miss.
So after two games against an NAIA and a high-major opponent, Montana will face five straight mid-majors that should be a nice litmus test not long before Big Sky play gets going.
